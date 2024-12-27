A video of a Ghanaian man advising unemployed graduates on what to do with their certificates has surfaced on social media

A Ghanaian man has ignited an online conversation on social media after issuing a controversial advice to unemployed graduates in the country.

In a viral video, the man asked all graduates who have been jobless for the past two years to throw away their certificates since they are of no use.

The man argued that a university degree alone does not guarantee employment in today's competitive job market.

He contended that schools often train people to manage the lives of others but fail to train them to build or create their own finances.

He emphasised the importance of developing practical skills and entrepreneurial ventures, even if it means deviating from the traditional career paths associated with their degrees.

