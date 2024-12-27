Ghanaian Man Advises Graduates: "Throw Away Your Certificates If You've Been Jobless For Two Years"
- A video of a Ghanaian man advising unemployed graduates on what to do with their certificates has surfaced on social media
- In a viral video, he asked graduates without jobs to throw away their certificates since they are of no use
- He noted that schools train people how to manage the finances of others but do not train them on how to build their own finances
A Ghanaian man has ignited an online conversation on social media after issuing a controversial advice to unemployed graduates in the country.
In a viral video, the man asked all graduates who have been jobless for the past two years to throw away their certificates since they are of no use.
The man argued that a university degree alone does not guarantee employment in today's competitive job market.
He contended that schools often train people to manage the lives of others but fail to train them to build or create their own finances.
He emphasised the importance of developing practical skills and entrepreneurial ventures, even if it means deviating from the traditional career paths associated with their degrees.
Watch the video below:
