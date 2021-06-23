Media Personality, Vanessa Gyan says she is proud of Peace Hyde and the life-changing journey she is embarking on

On Tuesday, YEN.com.gh reported that the latter is the creator and executive producer of Netflix's first-ever original African Reality TV series

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Gyan shared that she was "overjoyed" when the news was disclosed

Media Personality, Vanessa Gyan, has said Peace Hyde creating Netflix's first-ever original African Reality TV series is "breaking major barriers" for creatives on the continent.

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, news broke that Hyde will executive produce the series for the world's most potent streaming service.

Gyan told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that the deal is excellent, adding that it will help tell Africa's story the way it needs to be told, and by the right people.

"When my dear friend Peace Hyde shared the exciting news of creating and executive producing the first-ever Netflix Original African Reality TV series, 'Young, Famous and African', I was overjoyed. Peace is breaking major barriers for African creatives and positioning Africa exactly where it needs to be in regards to the creative arts industry as a whole," stated Gyan.

"She's opening doors for others who have been knocking on it for so long and just needed that one person to crack it open. I'm so proud of Peace and this life-changing journey she's on. Her efforts and passion in making sure the African story is told beautifully and confidently to the world whether through her Forbes features, her NGO and now 'Young, Famous and African' is heartfelt. I'm looking forward to being glued to 'Young, Famous and African' when it is released. Peace is an inspiration."

The series which will be produced by Peace Hyde features Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Annie Macaulay Idibia (Nigeria), Swanky Jerry (Nigeria) and Nadia Nakai, Khanyi Mbau, Andile Ncube, and Naked DJ (all from South Africa.)

