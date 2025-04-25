Mary, the former maid of multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene, made an appearance on a podcast and called on persons who have hired maids to respect them

In the same interview, she noted that as a maid, you carry the life of your employer, the person you cater for

The snippet from the interview caused a stir on social media, with people hailing the musician for firing her

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Mary, the former maid of multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene, has opened up about working for the singer and called on all maids to be respected.

Kuami Eugene's former maid, Mary, calls on maids to be respected. Image Credit: @kuamieugene and @gyemylesmultimedia

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene's maid spills on podcast

In an exclusive podcast hosted by GyeMyles Multimedia, the former maid of Kuami Eugene, Mary, spoke about the power of maids and why they should be respected.

She noted that every maid is responsible for the life of the person they cater for, adding that she worked for the Belinda crooner for three years.

Explaining her earlier statement, she cited an example where if a boss is done eating with his hands and washes their hands in clean water, it is the maid who throws the dirty water away.

"The water you (the owner) use to wash your hands, when you are done washing your hands, are you the one who throws the waste away? No. It is the househelp that throws the dirty water away," she said.

She explained further that if the maid has evil intentions and decides to tie the dirty water in a rubber and uses it against you, the boss, you would end up dying.

Based on this scenario, Mary advised persons who have hired househelps to accord them the maximum respect.

Mary clarified that despite citing this example, she was not the type of person who would resort to spiritual medicine or juju.

"I have never done that before, and I will never do that," Mary said about juju.

Reactions to Mary's interview about Kuami Eugene

Many people in the comment section were filled with gratitude that Mary was no longer Kuami Eugene's maid.

People shared their views on the statement she made on the podcast and called her out in the comment section.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Mary's statement about working as a maid for Kuami Eugene:

Maame Akosua Nyarko🇺🇸🇬🇭 said:

"Maame water Mary."

@Miss-Seddy said:

"Kwame Eugene's biggest mistake, so of all people in Ghana he didn't see anybody to cook for him abaa."

BabeAsantewaa said:

if i may asked who's this lady now and what does she think she is now

Afia Dollar ❤️ said:

"Eugene U need to thank God paa oo😂 they sent her to ur house to destroy u buh God saved u😂 ,so u was staying with a maame water's daughter oo."

the_n-tataynment_engenir said:

"How can you tell me you can use the water that I used to wash my hands against me? How can you tell me that story?"

Ms Newman said:

"Just know your limits as a house help and the rest shall be added onto you 🙃🙃."

Pictures of Kuami Eugene and his former househelp, Mary. Image Credit: @kuamieugene and @gyemylesmultimedia0

Source: Instagram

Mary speaks about Kuami Eugene

YEN.com.gh reported that Mary, the former house help of Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene, opened up about her past job as his maid during an exclusive podcast interview with GyeMyles Multimedia.

During the podcast, she firmly denied widespread rumours suggesting she had an amorous relationship with her former boss.

The interview sparked a stir of reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing displeasure and urging Kuami Eugene to consider legal action.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh