Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere and her younger sister Maame Gyamfua Yeboah have expanded their businesses

The celebrity entrepreneurs have moved all their businesses to a plush building in East Legon, Accra

Some social media users have congratulated the beautiful sisters and business partners on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere, alongside her younger sister, has launched a new showroom for their clothing brand and an upscale salon in a prime location in East Legon.

This move marked a significant expansion for the sisters, who are both business partners in the fashion and beauty industries.

Serwaa Amihere moves her fashion Brand and salon to a new building in East Legon. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere.

In a viral video, Serwaa Amihere, the host of the GHOne morning show, discussed the various challenges they have encountered in the fashion industry, including issues related to piracy.

Maame Yeboah Gyamfua, a skilled hairstylist and Serwaa's sister, also addressed challenges in the beauty sector, particularly the difficulties in finding reliable and professional staff committed to fulfilling client needs.

The sisters showcased their fashion sense by donning stylish outfits that accentuated their figures, complemented by glamorous hairstyles.

Serwaa Amihere moves her businesses to one building

Ghanaian kente seller, Baaba Ankrah and others have congratulated Serwaa Amihere and her sister on their latest achievements.

The video of Serwaa Amihere and her sister is below:

Serwaa Amihere rocks an African print outfit

Serwaa Amihere who is known for her fashionable ensembles, especially when presenting news on GHOne TV, and continues to inspire the youth and working-class women to embrace traditional attire on Fridays.

In a recent photoshoot, she wore a three-quarter sleeved top paired with a matching long, form-fitting skirt and styled her hair in a side-parted, lustrous black look, drawing attention to her elegant stud earrings.

Check out the photo below:

Maame Gyamfua talks about her pregnancy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Serwaa Amihere's sister who spoke about her unplanned pregnancy at the Women of Valour conference in Paris on March 7, 2025.

Maame Yeboah Gyamfua shared her personal journey and the steps she took to pursue her dreams, despite becoming pregnant at the age of 22.

She expressed her desire to avoid becoming a single parent like her mother, who worked diligently to support her family.

Maame Gyamfua stated that she was five months pregnant before realizing her condition, just as she was completing her National Service and preparing to start a new job based on a recommendation.

