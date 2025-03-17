The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has expressed concerns over the challenges facing Ghana's Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II noted that a review may be necessary if issues such as food shortages and accommodation struggles persist.

"The free SHS, it is good that we are doing it... but if the kids go to school and are hungry then there's no benefit."

The Asantehene was speaking during a visit by the education minister, Haruna Iddrisu.

He also reiterated the suggestion that the Free SHS policy needed to be targeted at the needy.

"For those who can pay, lets look into it well. There are those who can pay, let them pay."

His remarks come amid growing concerns from parents, educators, and students about the sustainability of the Free SHS program, which has been a flagship initiative of the government.

Increased funding for Free SHS

During the 2025 budget presentation, the government said it would address the funding challenges of the Free SHS policy with the uncapping of the Ghana Education Trust Fund.

Free SHS was granted funding of GH¢3.5 billion but by uncapping the Ghana Education Trust Fund, an additional GH¢4.1 billion will be made available for the financing of the free secondary education programme and other related expenditures.

