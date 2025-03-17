Dr Kwaku Oteng, in a press statement, broke his silence on Ohemaa Woyeje being denied entry to the Angel FM premises

The renowned businessman condemned the actions of the security personnel who allegedly prevented Ohemaa Woyeje from entering the station's building

Dr Kwaku Oteng assured the public that the Angel FM management was cooperating with the Ghana Police Service to bring the culprits to justice

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Founder of Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng has finally broken his silence on the recent incident involving radio presenter Harey Adjoa Yeboah Asiamah Kusi, popularly known as Ohemaa Woyeje at the premises on Angel FM.

Dr Kwaku Oteng addresses Ohemaa Woyeje's incident at Angel FM premises. Photo source: Angel 102.9 FM, Dj Ohemaawoyeje

Source: Facebook

In a press statement shared by blogger Zionfelix on Instagram, the renowned business mogul and the Angel FM management expressed regrets over the unfortunate incident, which caused a huge uproar.

Dr Kwaku Oteng also condemned the actions of the alleged security personnel who prevented Ohemaa Woyeje from gaining access to the station's building to do her work.

The founder of the Angel Group of Companies also confirmed that the incident had been reported to the Ghana Police Service, which had commenced investigations.

He also assured the general public that the Angel FM management was cooperating with the Ghana Police Service to bring the culprits to justice for their actions at the radio station's premises.

Dr Kwaku Oteng also clarified Ohemaa Woyeje's current status at the radio station, stating that she remained committed to delivering her services to the company and the other brands under Angel Broadcasting Services Limited.

Dr Kwaku Oteng with Dr Osei Kwame Despite at an event. Photo source: Angel FM 102.9 FM and Dr Osei Kwame Despite

Source: Instagram

Dr Kwaku Oteng's statement comes after a video of Ohemaa Woyeje being prevented from accessing her workplace by some individuals, who claimed to be security personnel taking orders from the radio station's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Vincent Opare-Larbi.

She also accused the alleged security personnel of storming the Angel FM premises to intimidate and chase her out of the radio station.

In a social media update after the incident, the media personality shared that she was in good physical condition.

Ohemaa Woyeje confirmed that the matter had been reported to the Ghana Police Service, who were conducting an investigation and would share updates on the case as it progressed.

Check out the social media post below:

Oteng's statement about Woyeje's incident stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

yaaga.gh commented:

"Hmmmmm, I know somebody is laughing somewhere. I told you so😂."

snrsolution_original_gh said:

"Applause for Dr Kwaku Oteng. May God bless him 👏👏."

nanakowacquaye commented:

"So who sent the thugs to the place and for what reason? The police must investigate. The apology is not enough."

Woyeje denies Kwaku Oteng's involvement in incident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohemaa Woyeje denied Dr Kwaku Oteng's involvement in the incident that recently happened at the premises of Angel FM.

The radio presenter dismissed claims that the Angel FM owner masterminded the attack on her by the alleged security personnel who prevented her from entering her workplace.

Ohemaa Woyeje also appealed to Ghanaians not to associate Dr Kwaku Oteng with the unfortunate incident.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh