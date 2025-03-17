Ghanaian Nurse Takes Adowa Lessons From McBrown, Beautiful Video Melts Hearts
- Seasoned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and her close friend Akua Serwaa melted hearts with their beautiful bond
- In the video, Akua Serwaa noted that she learnt how to dance Adowa from the best person, Mrs McBrown Mensah
- Many social media users talked about how beautiful they looked at the funeral in their traditional African attire
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown taught her close friend and nurse Akua Serwaa how to dance the popular Asante traditional dance, Adowa.
McBrown teaches her friend Adowa
Akua Serwaa took to her TikTok account to share a heartwarming moment when Nana Ama taught her the Adowa steps.
The two best friends were dressed in black and red Ghanaian traditional clothes which is normally worn to funerals.
The two beautiful ladies' outfits for the funeral were of similar designs. The corset tops they both wore were of low v-shaped necklines and short sleeves.
However, one thing that differentiated between the two outfits was the unique neckline designs and short sleeves that were styled with sparkling beads.
They looked beautiful in their heavy makeup which elevated their beauty and highlighted their beautiful facial features.
The Kumawood actress and the nurse both wore long skirts that accentuated their fine curves. The long skirts were also designed with beads that made it look more beautiful.
In the description of the video, Akua Serwaa noted that she learnt how to dance from the best who is the Onua Showtime host.
Reactions to McBrown dancing with her bestie
The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians in the comment section of the TikTok post as they talked about the beauty of the Asante culture.
Others also talked about how beautiful they looked in their African print wear for the funeral rites of a loved one.
Their dance moves caught the attention of many social media users who talked about how perfectly they executed the Adowa steps.
Below are the reactions of social media users to the video of Akua Serwaa and McBrown dancing to Adowa before stepping out to a funeral:
Akosua 💞💞 said:
"Ashantifo) mbaa beautiful much luv💕💕💕💕."
Enerstina said:
"Wow... the first time I have seen Nana Ama McBrown having a best friend."
Stella Kwarteng said:
"Eeeeiiii my two besties🥰🥰🥰🥰."
TinaBabe❤️ said:
"This is really beautiful ankasa ❤️❤️❤️piaw ✌️✌️✌️."
Ab_diamond said:
"Ɛyɛ fɛ watɛ✌️moho twa wate🥰 our virtuous women ❤️."
Beatrice Agyapomaa said:
"Who said black is not beautiful look at Akua Serwaa wow 👌"
Mhaame Araba said:
"Eiiiiiii I envy you, much love 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰my love Nana Ama McBrown"
McBrown meets 3-year-old hair-styling prodigy
YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown interviewed three-year-old hair-styling prodigy Lordina on her show, Onua Showtime.
Afua Asantewaa speaks on government's benefits after her singathon: "I only got sore throat medicine"
Lordina's mother spoke about how her daughter discovered her passion for braiding just two months after starting to visit her salon.
The little girl became an internet sensation after a viral video showed her braiding the hair of adults who visited her mother's salon, as her speed and skill impressed many.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. She has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced digital reporting and fighting misinformation.
Samuel Gitonga (Copy editor) Samuel Gitonga is a Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh. He holds a Bachelor of Broadcast Journalism Degree from the Multimedia University of Kenya. He has over 7 years’ experience in the digital journalism industry. He started out his career at the Kenya News Agency and proceeded to work for several reputable media outlets in Nairobi.