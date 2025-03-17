Seasoned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and her close friend Akua Serwaa melted hearts with their beautiful bond

In the video, Akua Serwaa noted that she learnt how to dance Adowa from the best person, Mrs McBrown Mensah

Many social media users talked about how beautiful they looked at the funeral in their traditional African attire

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown taught her close friend and nurse Akua Serwaa how to dance the popular Asante traditional dance, Adowa.

McBrown teaches her friend Adowa

Akua Serwaa took to her TikTok account to share a heartwarming moment when Nana Ama taught her the Adowa steps.

The two best friends were dressed in black and red Ghanaian traditional clothes which is normally worn to funerals.

The two beautiful ladies' outfits for the funeral were of similar designs. The corset tops they both wore were of low v-shaped necklines and short sleeves.

However, one thing that differentiated between the two outfits was the unique neckline designs and short sleeves that were styled with sparkling beads.

They looked beautiful in their heavy makeup which elevated their beauty and highlighted their beautiful facial features.

The Kumawood actress and the nurse both wore long skirts that accentuated their fine curves. The long skirts were also designed with beads that made it look more beautiful.

In the description of the video, Akua Serwaa noted that she learnt how to dance from the best who is the Onua Showtime host.

Reactions to McBrown dancing with her bestie

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians in the comment section of the TikTok post as they talked about the beauty of the Asante culture.

Others also talked about how beautiful they looked in their African print wear for the funeral rites of a loved one.

Their dance moves caught the attention of many social media users who talked about how perfectly they executed the Adowa steps.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video of Akua Serwaa and McBrown dancing to Adowa before stepping out to a funeral:

Akosua 💞💞 said:

"Ashantifo) mbaa beautiful much luv💕💕💕💕."

Enerstina said:

"Wow... the first time I have seen Nana Ama McBrown having a best friend."

Stella Kwarteng said:

"Eeeeiiii my two besties🥰🥰🥰🥰."

TinaBabe❤️ said:

"This is really beautiful ankasa ❤️❤️❤️piaw ✌️✌️✌️."

Ab_diamond said:

"Ɛyɛ fɛ watɛ✌️moho twa wate🥰 our virtuous women ❤️."

Beatrice Agyapomaa said:

"Who said black is not beautiful look at Akua Serwaa wow 👌"

Mhaame Araba said:

"Eiiiiiii I envy you, much love 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰my love Nana Ama McBrown"

