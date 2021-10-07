Two hundred seventy-eight (278) students were called to the Bar at the Ghana School of Law on Friday, October 1

Two hundred seventy-eight (278) students of the Ghana School of Law were called to the Bar by the General Legal Council (GLC) on Friday, October 1.

The new lawyers qualified to begin legal practice in Ghana after they successfully passed the professional law examination by the Ghana School of Law.

Eight out of the 278 students were awarded for excelling in some of the courses.

1. Samuel Pinaman Adomako

Samuel Pinaman Adomako was adjudged the Overall Best Graduating Student for the 2021 batch of students who graduated from the Ghana School of Law, winning the coveted John Mensah Sarbah Award.

He also won the award for Best Student in Law Practice Management and Legal Accounting.

Adomako is an alumnus of the Prempeh College and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

2. Hamida Al-hassan

Hamida Al-Hassan won the award for Best Student in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), Advocacy and Legal Ethics and Company and Commercial Law.

She completed Achimota School and later graduated with a first-class Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree from the University of Ghana.

She aspires to be an author, work in academia and research, as well as practice International Law.

3. Ama Aboagye DaCosta

Ama Aboagye DaCosta was adjudged the Best Student in Civil Procedure. At 22, DaCosta is the youngest lawyer to graduate from the Ghana School of Law.

She was born on April 17, 1999, and completed Aburi Girls in 2012. In 2015, she gained admission to study law at the University of Ghana soon after turning 16 years.

4. Edna Nana Adwoa Ampah

Edna Nana Adwoa Ampah won the award for Best Student in Conveyancing and Drafting.

5. Gifty Priscilla Okai

Gifty Priscilla Okai was adjudged Best Student in Criminal Procedure.

6. Jacob Soung Zurobire

Jacob Soung Zurobire won the award for Best Student in Law of Evidence.

7. Akua Adjeibea Ameley

Akua Adjeibea Ameley won the award for Best Student in Family Law and Practice.

8. Akua Nyantakyiwaa-Sarpong

Akua Nyantakyiwaa-Sarpong was adjudged Best Student in Interpretation of Deeds and Statutes.

The 9 Students who Graduated with First-Class in Law from Legon

Meanwhile, the 2021 year group of students at the University of Ghana School of Law have graduated, with nine students achieving first-class degrees in law during the virtual congregation ceremony held on Saturday, July 31.

The nine first-class students comprise four women and five men who excelled in the 2020/2021 academic year.

During the virtual ceremony, Christine Selikem Lassey graduated top of her class with an FGPA of 3.75, making her the valedictorian.

Source: Yen