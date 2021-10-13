Shatta Wale has been spotted dancing hilariously on No Bra Day

The multiple award-winning dancehall star was dancing with another man

Apart from music, Shatta Wale is also noted for entertaining his followers with homemade comedy videos

Outspoken Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah, has been spotted in a video dancing in his plush home.

The Ayoo hitmaker, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, was seen dancing in front of a mini bar in one of his mansions.

Shatta Wale was seen dancing with a man who he claimed to be his brother as they beamed with smiles and giggled at some points in the video.

After posting the rather hilarious video, Shatta Wale captioned it: "My brother willie wale training me for World Cup".

Many fans and followers of the dancehall star took to the comment section to react to the video.

kofiyaga_ky commented: "Charles is a cool guy but shatta Wale is something else"

efya__nak_tania_angela wrote: "Asem b3n nie"

brown_slim_doll_20 came in with the comment: "@shattawalenima you’re a whole mood"

Rapper Medikal could not hold back his laughter as he commented: "Ah ah ah"

There were many comments that showed that many fans of Shatta Wale had come to the conclusion that he was a whole mood.

Speaking about the dancehall star, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah famed as Shatta Wale has tattooed Medikal's name on his arm in a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

In the video, Shatta Wale who was in the office of a tattooist, was seen showing off a tattoo on his arm to the camera.

Apparently, the Ayoo hitmaker decided to take the love he has for Medikal to another level by inking the name of the rapper on his body.

