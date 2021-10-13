Psalm Adjeteyfio has denied claims that he is begging for support to pay his electricity bill of GHC8,000

He said he was only relating the development to his interviewer and did not have the aim of soliciting funds

TT has gone angry with ECG and his critics about the matter

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, has said that he is not expecting anyone to send him money to pay the debt he owes to the ECG.

Popularly called TT, the Taxi Driver actor has refuted claims that he is once again begging for money to settle the debt.

His rebuttal comes after a video of him bitterly complaining about the ECG went viral, making some people criticise him for always begging.

Psalm Adjeteyfio. Photo credit: @delayghana/Instagram

Source: Instagram

TT was reportedly speaking in an interview with Zylofon FM according to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ameyawdebra.com.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He explained that he only mentioned the situation in the interview with CITI FM as part of the discussion, and not that he wanted money from anyone.

Owing ECG GHC8,000

In an earlier report, a baffled TT said he was shocked to have received the notification that he owed ECG an amount of GHC8,000.

According to him, he had earlier made a payment of GHC4,000, and another GHC4,500.

However, his son came to him and complained that there was a notice from ECG that he needed to pay a sum of GHC8,000.

Angry, TT said he walked to the ECG office to find out what was going on as he sensed that they were trying to play some sort of tricks on him after the massive donation he got from Ghanaians.

TT receives massive donations

TT made headlines when he received more cash donations after a video of him begging for support went viral.

In that report by YEN.com.gh, TT was met with surprise when the presenter first handed him a big brown envelop stuffed with cash, and mentioned the name of the donor.

Shocked beyond imagination, TT fumbled for a moment and then asked to be helped on his knees to thank his benefactors.

The actor has previously received support from vice president Mahamudu Bawumia, who gave him GHC50,000.

Source: Yen Newspaper