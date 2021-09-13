Bawumia has donated a total of GHc 50,000 to veteran actor, Psalm Adjetteyfio

Ama - Vice president, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has reportedly donated a total of GHc 30,000 to veteran actor, Psalm Adjetteyfio to settle his rent.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh as shared by Krobea Kwabena Asante, the vice president has paid six months renewable rent for the actor for the next 5 years.

According to the post, Dr. Bawumia fulfilled the promise he made yesterday to the actor Taxi Driver fame, affectionately called TT.

Also, an amount of GHC 20,000 was gifted to the veteran actor for his upkeep.

Despite mourning his mum who died in the early hours of today. Dr. Bawumia this morning fulfilled a promise he made yesterday to TT of Taxi Driver fame that he will foot TT's rent bills. Dr Bawumia has paid 6 months renewable for the next 5 years (30k) for TT and has also given TT 20k for upkeep. In all, he gave TT 50k this morning., Krobea wrote.

Appeal for funds

YEN.com.gh earlier reported famously known as TT for his role in Taxi Driver, the legendary entertainer also disclosed that he needs financial help to pay his electricity bills.

TT decried his current predicament, revealing his struggle to pay his medical bills.

TT, who suffers from a heart condition, disclosed he has spent GHc6,000 on hospital bills and medication, adding that he lost all forms of assistance from family and friends due to the prevailing pandemic.

Source: Yen