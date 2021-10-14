Kofi Adda: Akufo-Addo's former Aviation Minister reported dead
The former Aviation Minister under President Akufo-Addo's first term in office, Kofi Adda is reported dead.
You can make YEN.com.gh an Online Media Company of the year! Vote for us at National Communication Award 2021!
The former MP for Navrongo Central Constituency in the Upper East region died in the early hours of Thursday, October 14, 2021.
His death was confirmed by his family according to a report filed by Starrfmonline.com.
The report stated that he died after suffering from a short illness.
More soon...
Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Source: Yen
Tags: