The former Aviation Minister under President Akufo-Addo's first term in office, Kofi Adda is reported dead.

The former MP for Navrongo Central Constituency in the Upper East region died in the early hours of Thursday, October 14, 2021.

His death was confirmed by his family according to a report filed by Starrfmonline.com.

Immediate past Aviation Minister, Kofi Adda Photo credit: atinkaonline.com

The report stated that he died after suffering from a short illness.

