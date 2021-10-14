Who is the most famous person in the world and what are they known for?

With the internet and, more so, social media, it's now easier than ever for someone to become famous. For some people, it's almost as though they were born to be the most famous people in the world, while others seem to have stood the test of time and cemented their places in people's hearts and minds. So, who is the most famous person in the world?

Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Robert Downey Jr.

From athletes, presidents, to musicians, the list of the most famous people in the world is dynamic, thanks to the fact that we're connected now more than ever as humans.

The most famous people in the world

The people on this list are the best at what they do and are an inspiration to everyone. Who is the most famous person in the world ever?

1. Dwayne' The Rock' Johnson

Dwayne Johnson

Age: 49 years (as of 2021)

49 years (as of 2021) Net worth: $400 million

$400 million Famous for: Acting, Wrestling

Who is the most famous person in the world right now 2021? Dwayne' The Rock' Johnson is the most famous person in the world right now. He first made it into the world stage as a wrestler with the WWE.

From his wrestling days till now, Dwayne Johnson has experienced one of the largest fan bases in everything he sets out to do. Taking a break from his wrestling days, 'The Rock' took a chance in Hollywood, and he did take it by storm.

2. Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden

Age: 78 years (as of 2021)

78 years (as of 2021) Net worth: $9 million

$9 million Famous for: Politics

One of the little talked about perks of being POTUS is that the position can catapult you to be among the most famous people in the world almost overnight. But, of course, a massive chunk of the fame comes during the campaign and subsequent election into office.

Joe Biden is the 46th president of the United States of America. Not only is he currently the president of one of the most powerful countries in the world, but he also got elected into office by an electorate that was mostly about social media.

3. Donald J. Trump

Former President Donald Trump

Age: 75 years (as of 2021)

75 years (as of 2021) Net worth: $2.5 billion

$2.5 billion Famous for: Entrepreneurship, Politics

Still, on the topic of presidents, Donald John Trump is currently one of the most famous people in history. Unknown to some people, Trump's rise to fame came even before he took office as America's 45th president.

The Apprentice, a television series in the 2000s, is considered one of Trump's greatest stepping stones to worldwide fame. By the time it came to his election as America's 45th president, Trump had created quite the following among the more conservative American majority at the time.

4. Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Age: 57 years (as of 2021)

57 years (as of 2021) Net worth: $190 billion

$190 billion Famous for: Entrepreneurship

Starting from considerably humble beginnings, Jeff Bezos is currently one of the wealthiest people in the world and one of the most famous. Jeff Bezos is the founder, former CEO, and president of American multinational tech company Amazon Inc. Bezos started Amazon in a garage as an online store offering book lending services in the early 90s.

5. Christiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal

Age: 36 years (as of 2021)

36 years (as of 2021) Net worth: $500 million

$500 million Famous for: Football

With football being one of the most popular sports worldwide and footballers as the most famous persons, Christiano Ronaldo has made it to the top of the world's most prominent individuals thanks to his exceptional performance in the sport.

By the nature of the sport, football is quite demanding and delivering consistent performance at the rate Christiano does isn't easy. Therefore, anyone would understand why he deserves his spot at the top.

At his age, Christiano Ronaldo still plays the game of football splendidly and keeps getting better with time. A significant catalyst to his status as one of the world's most famous personalities is his social media presence and a massive following. On and off the pitch, Christiano Ronaldo has perfected the art of giving a good performance.

6. Bill Gates

Bill Gates

Age: 65 years (as of 2021)

65 years (as of 2021) Net worth: $129 billion

$129 billion Famous for: Founding Microsoft

As the current technology advisor to the tech multinationals he founded, Microsoft, Bill Gates is considered one of the most philanthropic billionaires in the world. To start his tech behemoth Microsoft, Bill Gates had to put in the work and effort and gain access to the resources required to fan his genius.

7. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande

Age: 28 years (as of 2021)

28 years (as of 2021) Net worth: $200 million

$200 million Famous for: Singing, Acting

Who is who is the most famous celebrity? Ariana Grande is an American actress and musician, whois currently one of the most famous people ever in history. In her nearly decade-long singing career, Ariana Grande has broken a record 27 Guinness World Records and accolades from many music awards.

8. Robert Downey Jr.

Actor Robert Downey Jr.

Age: 56 years (as of 2021)

56 years (as of 2021) Net worth: $300 million

$300 million Famous for: Acting

Robert Downey Jr. is one of the most famous Hollywood actors and one of the highest-paid. While he was already a household name before, Downey's role as Iron Man in the Marvel franchise Avengers is what catapulted him to worldwide fame. Robert is regarded as one of Hollywood's all-time A-list actors because of how he completely immerses himself in the roles that he's assigned.

9. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Age: 24 years (as of 2021)

24 years (as of 2021) Net worth: $700 million

$700 million Famous for: Reality TV show, Entrepreneurship

Kylie Jenner is the youngest daughter of Caitlyn Jenner (then known as Bruce Jenner) and television personality and businesswoman Kris Jenner. She is an American media personality, socialite, model, and businesswoman.

10. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber

Age: 27 years (as of 2021)

27 years (as of 2021) Net worth: $285 million

$285 million Famous for: Singing

Justin Bieber is an American singer who has been active from 2007 till date. He has released hits after hits and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry.

Who is the most famous person in the world right now? This list contains some of the most notable names at this moment in history.

