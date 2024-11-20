The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Titus Glover, made his way to the Flower Pot Interchange to chase out traders and hawkers who defied his warning.

Glover himself broke down a table of a fruit seller as she was being sacked from the area.

His aggressive response was captured on video that has gone viral.

During the project's commissioning, Glover cautioned the public against selling near the interchange, emphasising the need to keep the area orderly.

A day later, a couple of women had taken spots at the interchange, defying the authorities.

One of the women was a coconut seller, while a fruit seller joined later on.

About the Flower Pot Interchange

President Nana Akufo-Addo commissioned the Flower Pot Interchange on November 19, 2024.

During the commissioning, he urged stakeholders to safeguard the interchange for the long term in order for it to serve its purpose.

The interchange is intended to ease traffic flow on the Tema Motorway's north and south corridors.

The new construction consists of an 802-metre dual-carriageway viaduct with asphaltic concrete surfacing.

A 140-metre ramp from East Legon links the viaduct to Airport Hills, while an 80-metre ramp connects the viaduct to the motorway towards Tema.

The flyover was funded by the Afrexim Bank and the government of Ghana at a reported cost of GH¢677.8 million.

Bank of Ghana gets new headquarters

YEN.com.gh reported that Akufo-Addo commissioned the new headquarters of the Bank of Ghana in Accra.

The president was full of praise and said the new Bank of Ghana headquarters building has modernised Ghana’s financial infrastructure.

The Bank of Ghana governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, also expressed hope that the new headquarters will consolidate the bank’s operations.

