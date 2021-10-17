Who is the most beautiful woman in the world? A list of the top 10

Beauty is subjective, and your idea of beauty might not be someone else's cup of tea. However, there is no denying that there are some people whose looks and attractiveness are the envy of everyone in the world. In that regard, who is the most beautiful woman in the world?

Beyoncé attends the premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

How do you go about identifying these top attractive women globally, especially with the changing beauty standards in the world? Deciding on who is the most beautiful woman in the world is not an easy task. However, below is a list of the women considered the most beautiful – whether it is due to their looks, personality, or charm.

Top 10 most beautiful women in the world

Who is considered the most beautiful woman in the world? Below we have compiled a list of the most attractive women in the world. The list is based on surveys from different countries and votes by top beauty, fashion, and lifestyle magazines.

1. Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid attends the Dior dinner during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Photo: Francois Durand

Ever wondered who the most beautiful woman in the world ever is? Well, that is Bella Hadid – at least according to science. The revelation was made by Julian De Silva, a renowned cosmetic surgeon, who used the Golden Ratio, a concept used by ancient Greeks to measure perfection in art and nature.

Julian De Silva used computer mapping software to calculate perfect symmetry of the eyes, nose, lips, eyebrows, chin, and jaw. From the results, Bella Hadid ranked the highest with 94.35% symmetry.

While the results are not universal, and some disagree with the concept, many people do agree. After all, Bella Hadid is one of the top models, having walked runaway to leading lucrative brands such as Givenchy, Chanel, Tom Ford.

2. Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Vanity Fair Premiere party at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Adriana Lima is another most beautiful girl in the world. She is a Brazilian model who is famous for her work as a Victoria Secret Angel. She has also worked with other top brands such as Desigual, Calzedonia, Beachwear, IWC, Maybelline, Sportmax, and Puma.

She is considered one of the highest-paid models, with a net worth of $95 million and a salary of about $11 million a year. Lima is, without a doubt, one of the most attractive women in the world.

Her stunning looks saw her start modelling at just 15 years, and it was not long before she signed with Victoria's Secret. She worked with the company from 1999 to 2018, becoming the longest-serving Angel. She was also the oldest Angel, retiring at the age of 37.

3. Hanna Jeter

Model Hanna Jeter is seen walking on Coney Island Boardwalk in New York City. Photo: Team GT

Hanna Jeter is another model who is considered amongst the most beautiful women in the world. She gained recognition for her stunning looks after appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, especially the cover of the 2015 edition.

As a model, Jeter has also worked for other companies such as Victoria's Secret, Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, and American Eagle Outfits. However, she is more than a model. She is also a TV host, famous for hosting Project Runway: Junior. She is also tried her hand at acting, appearing in the 2015 film, Vacation and American medical drama TV show Rush.

4. Naomi Campbell

Model Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Lanvin Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Thierry Chesnot

Naomi Campbell is a British born model and an icon in the fashion industry. She was discovered at the age of 15 and established herself as one of the top models in the world. She has modelled for leading brands such as Versace, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, and more.

Looks do not define the entirety of Naomi Campbell's beauty. She is an inspiring personality who proved that skin colour does not count where attractiveness is concerned. She was the first black woman to open for Prada and appear on British and French Vogue and Time magazines.

5. Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Toni Anne Barson

Gal Gadot is an Israeli born actress and model. She is best for her acting work, receiving international recognition for portraying the role of Gisele in the Fast & Furious franchise. However, her role as Diana Prince (Wonder Woman) in the DC Extended Universe won her the hearts of many worldwide.

There is no doubt that Gal Gadot is one of the prettiest girls in the world. She was recognised for her attractive looks at a young age, winning the Miss Israel competition at just 18 years.

However, she is more than just her looks or the iconic characters she portrays. She is an inspiring person in real life and is considered one of the top role models for young women and girls worldwide.

6. Beyonce

Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Beyonce is one of the most influential female personalities in the world, famous for her singing career. She became famous as a lead singer for the group Destiny's Child.

Beyonce has also ventured into acting and has been featured in several films. She is also a businesswoman with several ventures in the fashion and cosmetic industry. She is married to a fellow singer, Jay-Z, and the couple have three children.

According to Julian De Silva's face-mapping formula, Beyonce is the second most beautiful woman globally. She has also been featured in Time’s magazine World’s Most Beautiful list several times.

7. Scarlet Johansson

Scarlett Johansson attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Axelle Bauer-Griffin

Scarlet Johansson is an American actress famous for her iconic Black Widow role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She has also starred in other top films such as Her, Lucy, Jojo Rabbit, Marriage Story, and Ghost in a Shell. She is one of the Hollywood top earners, with a net worth of $165 million, and her films grossing over $14.3 billion worldwide.

Scarlet Johansson is also considered to be one of the gorgeous women in the world. She has been voted twice by Esquire Magazine as the Sexiest Woman Alive. But her attractiveness goes beyond her stunning looks. In 2020, she won the People Who Inspired Awards and was named the most beautiful woman in the world for her charity work and fight for justice and equality.

8. Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong'o attends the “Queen Of Glory" premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Pier 76 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Lupita Nyong’o is a Mexican-born Kenyan actress and one of the top Hollywood personalities. She began her acting career as a Hollywood assistant before getting minor acting roles in Kenya. She gained international recognition after landing a role in the iconic film 12 Years a Slave. Since then, she has appeared in top movies such as Black Panther, Broadway's Eclipsed, Star Wars, Black Panther, and Non-stop.

Lupita Nyong'o is also an author, with her book being a number one New York Times Best-Seller. In 2014, she was named by People magazine as the most beautiful woman in the world. Her story inspires every woman to believe that beauty and success are not defined by roots or skin colour.

9. Kate Moss

Kate Moss attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Francois Durand

Kate Moss is a British-born model and businesswoman. Many consider her one of the most iconic women in the fashion industry during the 1990s and 2000s. She rose to fame during the 1990s supermodel era and redefined beauty standards over the next several years.

Currently, in her 40s, Kate Moss is still turning heads with her stunning looks. She was awarded during the 2013 British Fashion Awards for her contribution to fashion.She has also been named by Time magazine as one of the influential people in the world. On top of that, there is an 18-carat gold statue of her currently on exhibition at the British Museum. Therefore, there is no doubt that she is one of the most beautiful women in the world.

10. Halley Berry

Actress Halle Berry attends the 2016 MAKERS Conference Day 2 at the Terrenea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Photo: Angela Weiss

Halle Maria Berry is an American actress. She started acting in 1992 and is famous for starring in top films such as the X-Men franchise, Bond film Die Another Day, Kingsman, and John Wick. She is one of the most iconic black actresses and was the first African-American woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress Category.

Aside from her iconic roles, Halle Berry is also famous for her stunning looks, and she is still attractive in her 50s. She was named the Most Beautiful woman by Time magazine in 2003 and graced their coveted cover. However, as she has admitted herself, beauty is more than looks. The actress has revealed that she feels most beautiful when she does things she loves – work, children, and reading.

Are you searching for who is the most beautiful woman in the world? The above are some of the most attractive women who have redefined the idea of beauty and whose looks are admired by many men and women worldwide. But as you have noted with nearly all of these women, they are more than just their looks – they have worked hard to be where they are and inspire other women to rise above their challenges.

