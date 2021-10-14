Ajagurajah has made a rather sad revelation after he arrived in Dubai

According to the religious personality, he was mistaken for a mad man by the airport officials in the UAE nation

The spiritual leader however indicated that he was the least perturbed about the observation because he was proud of the spirit that protects him

Reverend Ajagurajah, known in real life as Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, has recounted how officials of a UAE airport mistook him for a mad man over his appearance.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Ajagurajah was seen checking out from an airport after he arrived in Dubai.

The founder and leader of the Universal Spiritual Church opened up on this misunderstanding as he pushed his luggage out of the airport.

Ajagurajah in Dubai. Source: Instagram/@ajagurajah_official

Source: Instagram

According to him, airport officials could not fathom why someone would dress the way he did to the airport.

He however said he was the least perturbed about the tag that the airport officials placed on him due to his appearance.

Ajagurajah, known by many as 'the block nation pastor' or 'chopbar church pastor' said the way he dressed to board the plane in Ghana was the same way he was going to get off the plane.

He said many people were deprived of spiritual covering because they were shy to showcase their spirituality in their own way.

The popular preacher was seen wearing a black overall over a pair of trousers and had a red muffler scarf tied around his waist.

He was also seen wearing just a pair of black socks without having any shoes on.

After dropping the video, Ajagurajah captioned it: "They thought I was mad for dressing like this to the airport"

Many followers of the religious sect leader took to the comment section to react to the video.

emmanigh came in with the comment: "I have learnt one thing today. Don’t be ashamed of the spirit that protects you. Thank you"

_pretty_monster praised the preacher: "Ajagurajah to the world".

mannee.gigante wrote: "Don’t mind them Ajagura keep doing your things"

janet.ntiamoah.5 had this to say: "God bless you daddy"

There were many comments that showed Ghanaians were proud of Ajagurajah for sticking by his beliefs even in a foreign land.

Speaking about Ajagurajah, YEN.com.gh reported that the preacher put his magnificent living room on display as he proved that he indeed lives like a king.

A look into the living room showed the choicest of furniture and antique decorations that would cost him a fortune.

The storey building's interior was made with expensive-looking floor tiles and had a chandelier and hidden lighting that added an extra touch of beauty to the living room.

