A young man who decided to buy out the items of an elderly woman is trending on social media

This happened after he stormed the market, and paid the woman the amount for which she was selling her items

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared opinions on the actions of the kind young man

A young Ghanaian man is trending for all the right reasons after his benevolent act towards an elderly market trader went viral.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the the man in a conversation with hawker when he asked for the price of one pair of slippers, to which the woman responded that it would cost GH¢10.

The man then replied, saying he wanted to buy all the items the woman had, a move which surprised her. She then tried to find out if he was being serious.

He asked the woman to pack every slippers so he could know the total cost and pay for it.

The woman hurriedly began counting how many pairs of slipper she had at the moment.

After counting the number of slippers, the man gave her GH¢500 as payment for the items she was selling.

Other traders who witnessed what was were taken aback and drew closer to thank the kind man.

The lucky trader, in a show of appreciation, thanked the young man for his benevolence and kindness.

She then sought God's blessings on the life of the man for his generosity.

The heartwarming video, captioned "Somebody bought all of them for the old lady. God bless the giver," has raked in over 2,000 likes and 100 comments.

Reactions to the man kind gesture

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared opinions on the benevolent gesture by the young man

Adwoa-Cee commented:

"Bro God bless you so much may we all meet our density helper."

Yaw dwarkwaa stated:

"God loves a cheerful giver and may your kind act not go unnoticed. I am glad you put smiles on the faces of the elderly woman."

turfsportsandapparel_ reacted:

"She is busy counting the money before."

Sarah Obeng added:

"Bring me some to wear wai, May God bless you abundantly."

Lamba stated:

"Rabbi .Givers will never lack, God bless you,untimely death will not be our portion."

boatengangela559 opined:

"May God give we seller's our helper one day."

user72107924663212vida Domfeh reacted:

"What kind of person re you God bless you bro."

