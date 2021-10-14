Randy Osae Bediako, the CEO of Kharis Group, and his stunning wife have celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary

The couple is blessed with 2 beautiful daughters and have inspired many social media users with photos showing their journey so far

YEN.com.gh entered the comment section of their post and dug out some of the most heartwarming comments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Ghanaian pastor Randy Osae Bediako and his beautiful wife have been married for nine years and blessed with two beautiful daughters.

The couple recently shared how their journey started by way of celebrating their ninth anniversary and the pictures have gathered massive reactions on social media.

"We are grateful to GOD for His banner of love over this marriage. Happy 9th marriage anniversary to a union made in heaven to impact the nations of the world with the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ," the post read on their Instagram handle.

Ghanaian pastor and wife celebrate happy marriage Photo credit: @randyimpact/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Randy Osae Bediako is a young vision-minded, African entrepreneur who is passionate about inspiring change in his generation the CEO of Kharis Group LLC, according to his LinkedIn handle.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Social media reactions

Below were some of the heartwarming comments gathered by YEN.com.gh

koffi_ocloo stated:

I tap into this Mighty Grace in Jesus name. Amen

classy_moneygyal mentioned:

Girl u never changed a bit .still looking younger has ever... God bless you love braids

govinaddison indicated:

Happy Anniversary. May your love for one another overflow to all humanity

theophilus_lamptey_ministries explained:

You are an inspiration and a blessing to our gene Generation. Your zeal and passion has been amazing from the first at I met you in Action chapel Comm 9. The days of the kharis magazine. You help on to your vision and today we are all benefiting from your obedience to Gods call. We love you and pray for many more years of Gods grace and mercy on your family and ministry.

See the post below

Couple celebrate happy marriage after 33 years

In an equally heartwarming story, photos of an amazing middle-aged couple have warmed many hearts after it was revealed that they had been married for more than three decades.

The pictures were originally put out by the daughter of the amazing couple who goes by the name, Agunbiade Feyisayo, on her Twitter handle @Miz_Fey.

What added a lot more spice to the photos was how excited the beautiful couple looked as they posted in hilarious styles for the camera.

Source: Yen.com.gh