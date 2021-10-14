Veteran actor, William Addo, is living in the dark after ECG disconnected him

The visually impaired actor says he owes the state company an amount of GHC5,000

He has narrated in a new video how the disconnection and his plight has added more pain to his life

Veteran Ghanaian actor, William Addo, has revealed that he is currently living in the dark after the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) disconnected him from the national grid.

The actor who has been struggling with blindness for some years now says he owed the ECG an amount of GHC5,000 for which reason they disconnected him.

He was speaking in an interview with CITI TV as sighted in a video by YEN.com.gh.

William Addo admitted that even though some may say a blind man does not need light, those who help with him his chores need electricity to go about their duties.

The actor sadly revealed how he nearly died after he took ill recently.

He said apart from his blindness, he experiences other ailments, adding that one of the diseases nearly killed him recently if not for timely intervention.

See the full video of William Addo recounting his plight here:

William Addo goes totally blind

William Addo, known popularly as Akpatse, confirmed in an interview in 2019 that he had gone blind.

He suffered Glaucoma which resulted in him losing his sight after some failed surgeries.

Addo has often called on President Akufo-Addo, with whom he shares the same name, to come to his aid.

For instance, he once begged Akufo-Addo to, as a matter of urgency, help him save his sight with an amount of GHC40,000 to correct a combination of glaucoma and cataract.

However, it seems he could not get the needed help and eventually lost his sight.

