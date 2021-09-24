The Ghana entertainment industry has been touted as one that is unfair to its veterans in their old age.

Many of the actors who were very vibrant in the past have often wallowed in poverty when they grow old.

They are either reduced to begging to survive or they die begging after suffering all kinds of ailments associated with old age.

YEN.com.gh brings you four of these veterans whose stories have been heartwrenching.

1. TT: Born Psalm Adjeteyfio, TT, who became so popular with the Taxi Driver television series in the early 2000s, has become a poor man now. TT has been reduced to a beggar and was recently in the news begging for support to pay his rent of GHC3,000. This is not the first time TT has begged for help. The actor has attributed his poverty to him neglecting his children and chasing after another woman he now calls a demon.

2. William Addo: The veteran actor who was popular called Akpatse, has also become a poor man in his old age. He is currently blind in both eyes and has constantly called for help. The actor was in the news recently when he boldly made an appeal to President Akufo-Addo to come to his aid.

3. Emmanuel Armah: The veteran actor is also struggling for his life now that he is old. Armah is currently battling a stroke and had earlier called for help.

4. Kohwe: Kohwe died sadly in the month of September after living in abject poverty. He battled a stroke for some time after which he finally gave up. Kohwe, before his death, was said to be receiving some financial support, as well as provisions from former president John Mahama.

Ameyaw Debrah bemoans condition of veterans

Meanwhile, the most-respected Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has bemoaned the conditions of the actors.

He said it is sad to see the very people viewed as idols ending up this way in their old age.

Ameyaw noted, however, that this canker is not just in Ghana alone but even in advanced countries like the United States.

He called on the government and other institutions involved to put up a structure in curbing this.

Kumawood actor Lil Win wants government to pay Veterans

Popular Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, has also added his voice to the trend.

The actor believes that the government must take responsibility for the welfare of the veterans when they are old and cannot fend for themselves any longer.

