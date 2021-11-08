A Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology graduate has expressed her displeasure about how students of the school invest in spirituality

She claimed that the effect of students spending most of their time with church related activities is that they tend to lack when it comes to academics

@ansah_nana, a tweep commented: "I’m sure you’re speaking for yourself because I know great Christians who are intelligent minds doing exploits in the world "

A graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has recently taken to social media to express her displeasure about the spirituality of some students of the school.

In her post on social media, @missyrebby shared that when she was in school, the students were more serious about religion than learning.

"Intellecto > Science Fair. Paa Joe was the place not the Huawei Lab. Your culture and focus will determine your direction. Now we have finished school and can speak in tongues but cannot write business plans"

She claims that due to prioritizing church related activities over academic work, a number of KNUST graduates have nothing to show for in terms of what they studied in school.

"We have Christ and no skills. When the Finance Minister said we should create our own jobs I was wondering how many days of fasting would be needed to do that. smh"

She admonished students of the school to make conscious effort to graduate from the school not just with Christ but with added skills.

"The main aim of KNUST is education not religion. You can come out of KNUST with Christ, there is nothing wrong with that. You MUST not come out without skills. If that happens then the entire enterprise of KNUST is lost. Religion and education are not diametrical in nature."

Many who saw the post had various opinions about it.

@ansah_nana commented:

I’m sure you’re speaking for yourself because I know great Christians who are intelligent minds doing exploits in the world

One thing I’ve always learned as a Christian is not to compromise any aspect of life building with the excuse of spirituality

From @miss_ivykay:

Madam you’re on your own. You chose to kabosh and kabash. There’s no “we” here.

@Patric_Asong wrote:

This is deep chaley, back in KNUST this friend of mine came 2years after me, dude became all spiritual all of a sudden, always seen doing evangelism, praying and all dem church stuffs. He couldn’t even make it to 2nd year cos he trailed 5 courses that first year

@Moody_d8 replied:

Joke is on you if think a lot people are in this situation. Stop making it look like a general thing no it’s not. Then and again, some people were able to keep a good balance of academic work and their evangelical work so yeah we can’t relate talk for yourself.

@MrRockson shared:

I’m not sure in Knust, Paa Joe was a lecture hall and the school taught a course in tongues.

From @WizzleEl:

A whole lecture and we are mandated to open books and write notes: we can read and write already. A lecturer could not stand been questioned

Source: Yen.com.gh