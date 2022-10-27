Asantewaa showed in a video showed she could pull off any look and did so effortlessly as she mimicked that of Jackie Appiah

The beautiful TikToker, with the help of a makeup artist, was able to look like a twin of Jackie's and the actress was impressed

The video impressed many of Asantewaa's followers as they praised and admired her efforts

Popular TikToker and social media influencer Asantewaa, in a video, pulled off a Jackie Appiah look that stunned many folks.

The beautiful TikTok star showed she could pull off a wide variety of looks as she attempted to look like the actress. Her efforts came out perfectly as she looked almost identical to Jackie.

A makeup artist who styled Asantewaa in the video made the look possible. Asantewaa's wig, eyelashes, lipstick and makeup matched the actress's. Asantewaa's attempt was so impressive event Jackie reacted and gave her a thumbs up for her efforts.

She commented with the emojis . Aside from Jackie, many netizens were equally impressed with Asantewaa's efforts and praised her.

mabelskollection was impressed:

Look alike paa nie. This soul never sleeps work 247. You are unique in your own way Akua

jemimablessing admired the look:

You are looking so beautiful and working so hard❤️

itz_shimzy was stunned:

Swears for a sec I thought its Jackie until I saw ur name...wow❤❤❤❤❤

abifynnlove123 wrote:

king of queens for a reason

mucheedreamcheaser

Photocopy of jackie Appiah paaa❤️

mabelskollection fawned over Asantewaa:

I have connect your name on the alpha hour alter. All I ask for is God's protection medo. Akua Agudie Asantewaa the world will celebrate you soon.

