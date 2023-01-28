Italian De Sarno appointed Gucci creative director

Sabato De Sarno will present his debut runway collection at Milan Women's Fashion Week in September. Photo: Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP/File

Italian Sabato De Sarno has been appointed creative director at Gucci, the luxury label and parent group Kering announced on Saturday.

De Sarno, who until now supervised the men's and women's collections at Valentino, will present his debut runway collection for Gucci at Milan Women's Fashion Week in September.

The designer from Naples succeeds Alessandro Michele, who left the Italian luxury brand in November after seven years as creative director.

Called in in 2015 to relaunch sluggish sales, Michele breathed new life into the label with daring collections, often very flowery and playful but did not succeed in boosting sales with the same vigour as Gucci's rivals.

De Sarno will lead Gucci's Design Studio and will report to the fashion house's CEO Marco Bizzarri.

His role will be "defining and expressing the House's creative vision across the women's, men's, leather goods, accessories and lifestyle collections," Bizzarri said.

"I am proud to join a House with such an extraordinary history and heritage, that over the years has been able to welcome and cherish values I believe in," said De Sarno. "I am touched and excited to contribute my creative vision for the brand."

De Sarno began his career at Prada in 2005, then moved to Dolce & Gabbana before joining Valentino in 2009 where he rose through the ranks to become fashion director.

Francois-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, said: "With Sabato De Sarno at the creative helm, we are confident that the House will continue both to influence fashion and culture".

