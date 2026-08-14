Ohene Kwadwo Safo visited the Kantanka Automobile showroom during his stay in Ghana, where he explored several vehicles linked to his late great-grandfather’s automobile legacy

The youngster had a feel of the Kantanka Boafo and Nkunim, among other locally made vehicles, and appeared excited as he moved around the showroom

His visit comes as he continues to show strong interest in cars and machines, raising hopes that he may one day follow in the innovative footsteps of his late great-grandfather

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Ohene Kwadwo Safo, the great-grandson of the late Apostle Emeritus Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, has visited the Kantanka Automobile showroom to get a closer look at some of the vehicles produced by his great-grandfather's company.

Kantanka's "obroni" grandson poses with Ghana-made "Aboboyaa" and "Trotro". Image credit: Ohene Kwadwo Safo

Source: TikTok

Photos and videos from the visit showed the youngster exploring different Kantanka vehicles displayed at the showroom.

Ohene, who is based abroad and has been making strides as a young model and actor, appeared excited as he moved around the facility and posed beside some of the locally manufactured vehicles.

Ohene explored Kantanka-made vehicles

Among the vehicles that caught his attention was the Kantanka Boafo, popularly known as the company's "Aboboyaa". Ohene was seen sitting inside the red utility vehicle and getting a feel of its interior.

He also checked out the Kantanka Nkunim, a larger passenger vehicle commonly compared to the commercial "trotro" used for public transport in Ghana.

In one of the photos, the youngster stood proudly in front of the white Nkunim and pointed towards the Kantanka logo on its grille.

Ohene also posed with some of the SUVs displayed at the showroom, giving him a broader look at the different vehicles associated with the Kantanka brand.

Great-grandfather's legacy excited Ohene

The showroom visit appears particularly significant considering Ohene's growing interest in machines and engineering.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The youngster recently attracted attention after a video showed him assembling a miniature jeep from scratch. He also expressed his desire to build cars, robots and other machines like his late great-grandfather.

His latest visit therefore offered him an opportunity to see some of Apostle Kwadwo Safo's automobile creations at close range.

Ohene's interest has excited social media users, with many hoping his exposure to the Kantanka Automobile brand will inspire him to develop his own ideas as he grows.

The young model and actor has been in Ghana following the funeral of his great-grandfather, where he joined other members of the Kantanka family to pay their final respects.

Ohene Kwadwo Safo built a mini Jeep

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohene Kwadwo Safo, grandson of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, was seen assembling a toy car.

The young boy’s focus and interest in building machines have caught the attention of many Ghanaians online.

Many believed Ohene's passion showed signs of continuing his grandfather’s famous innovation legacy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh