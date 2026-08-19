Funny Face has been spotted in a warm family moment with Vanessa and their children after recently speaking about choosing peace between them

The comedian and Vanessa appeared cheerful together, with their calm body language

Their children, especially the twins many Ghanaians saw when they were younger, looked visibly grown as they enjoyed the moment with their parents

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Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has warmed hearts after a new video of him spending time with Vanessa and his children surfaced online.

Funny Face and Vanessa warm hearts with lovely family reunion. Image credit: Mystic Twins & Funny Face

Source: Instagram

The actor, known in private life as Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, was seen in a calm and happy mood as he reunited with Vanessa and the children. The video showed a peaceful family moment, with the comedian looking excited to be around them again.

In one part of the video, Funny Face and Vanessa were seen sitting together in a beautiful living room.

Both appeared relaxed as they smiled for the camera while a message on the video praised them for choosing love, healing and forgiveness.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Another part of the video showed Funny Face, Vanessa and the children outside around a black Cadillac.

The children sat on the vehicle while their parents stood nearby, creating a lovely family scene that caught the attention of many social media users.

Funny Face shared a beautiful family moment

The video comes after Funny Face recently opened up about the new understanding between himself and Vanessa.

Watch another Instagram video below:

According to the comedian, they had accepted that their relationship might not work as partners, but they could remain cool and peaceful for the sake of their children.

He said he no longer wished Vanessa bad and now wanted her to succeed because her success would also affect their children positively.

This new video appears to reflect that calm bond, as both Funny Face and Vanessa were seen in good spirits.

Funny Face's children look grown

One thing that also caught attention was how visibly grown the children looked in the video.

Funny Face’s twins, who many Ghanaians remember from their younger years, appeared bigger and livelier as they spent time with their parents.

Funny Face and Vanessa Nicole share 3 children: a set of twin girls, Ella and Bella, and a third daughter, Kimberly.

The moment has excited many fans of the comedian, especially those who have followed his emotional journey with Vanessa and the children over the years.

For many, the video was not just about a reunion, but a sign of healing, maturity and family peace.

Funny Face regretted not marrying Esi

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian comedian Funny Face looked back at his Chorkor Trotro days and mentioned Esi in an emotional interview.

He said fame clouded his judgment at the time, making him miss someone he now believes genuinely cared for him.

His comment has stirred reactions as many fans link it to his past relationship struggles and public challenges.

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Source: YEN.com.gh