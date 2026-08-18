Jamal Musiala collapsed on the pitch during Bayern Munich's friendly against FC Heidenheim, just days after a similar incident

The 23-year-old was substituted on in the 61st minute before going down in midfield six minutes later, with emergency doctors rushing to his aid

Fans and social media users expressed serious concern after Musiala fainted twice within the space of a week

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Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala collapsed on the pitch for the second time in a matter of days during a pre-season friendly against 1. FC Heidenheim, leaving supporters and onlookers deeply concerned about the 23-year-old's health.

Coach Vincent Kompany introduced Musiala as a substitute for Ismail Saibari in the 61st minute.

Jamal Musiala collapses again during Bayern Munich's pre-season victory against FC Heidenheim, leaving fans worried. Photo credit: @iMiaSanMia/X.

Source: Twitter

Jamal Musiala collapses again

According to Sun Sport, within six minutes of his arrival, the German international went down in midfield.

Players from both teams gathered around him immediately, forming a protective circle, as medical staff sprinted onto the pitch to attend to him.

After a brief period of treatment, Musiala managed to get back on his feet, Goal reports.

Visibly dazed, he made his way towards the touchline with the support of a member of staff, only to turn back after a few steps before eventually leaving the field through the tunnel on the opposite side. Throughout the episode, fans in the stadium chanted his name.

Watch Musiala's second collapse in days, as shared on X:

The Heidenheim incident was not an isolated event. Just days earlier, on Saturday, August 15, Musiala had suffered a dizzy spell and collapsed near the end of Bayern's friendly against RB Leipzig, a match his side won 3-1.

He was then absent from the club's team presentation at the Bayern Campus on Monday following an individual training session, which made his inclusion against Heidenheim all the more unexpected.

Watch Musiala's first collapse vs Leipzig, as shared on X:

Fans react to Musiala's worrying episodes

The back-to-back incidents triggered a wave of alarm across social media, with many fans questioning whether something more serious could be affecting the player.

@GandalfTema said:

"We are rushing him too much; they should just give the guy time."

@inamoonn wrote:

"Take him to the doctor, actually, bc it's getting worrying."

@nabetnabu added:

"This needs to be taken seriously; twice in a week is not normal or heat-related; it might be deeper concerns."

@eveshofubose expressed:

"I'm genuinely scared for him, man. What's going on."

No official statement from Bayern Munich or Musiala's medical team regarding the cause of the collapses had been issued at the time of writing.

Saibari’s personal reason behind Musiala rescue

YEN.com.gh previously explained the personal reason Ismael Saibari rushed to help Jamal Musiala during Bayern Munich’s pre-season friendly.

His quick reaction was linked to a painful experience involving a close friend from his time at Ajax’s academy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh