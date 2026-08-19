Global Finance Magazine ranked Singapore as the world's richest country by purchasing power parity per capita in 2026

Luxembourg and Ireland claimed second and third place respectively, with both nations drawing scrutiny over their favourable tax regimes

Nine of the ten countries on the list have relatively small populations, with several functioning as financial centres or tax havens

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Singapore has topped the global wealth rankings by purchasing power parity (PPP) per capita for 2026, recording a figure of $156,755 in international dollars per person, according to data published by Global Finance Magazine on 27 July 2026.

The rankings rely on PPP-adjusted GDP per capita rather than raw economic output, a methodology that factors in local inflation and the cost of goods and services to offer a more realistic assessment of living standards across countries.

Top 10 Richest Countries in 2026 Based on GDP per Capita

Source: Getty Images

Luxembourg came in second place at $152,966, with Ireland close behind at $152,632 in third.

The three leading nations share a common characteristic: relatively small populations and economic structures that concentrate wealth or corporate activity within their borders.

Nine of the 10 countries featured on the list have comparatively small populations, and several operate as financial hubs or tax-friendly jurisdictions, conditions that tend to amplify headline economic figures significantly.

The countries listed by the magazine are:

Singapore - $156,755 Luxembourg - $152,966 Ireland - $152,632 Macao - SAR $134,485 Qatar - $120,114 Norway - $111,545 Switzerland - $102,096 Brunei Darussalam - $93,731 Taiwan - $90,233 United States - $89,991

Both Luxembourg and Ireland benefit from corporate tax arrangements that attract large multinational businesses to establish fiscal residency within their borders. Ireland's headline corporate tax rate of 12.5% has made it a preferred destination for major global firms looking to reduce their overall tax burden, which in turn inflates the country's official GDP figures considerably.

However, national household disposable income in Ireland remains far closer to the European Union average, highlighting the gap between headline economic data and the day-to-day financial reality faced by ordinary citizens. Critics of PPP-based rankings often point to this distinction, arguing that GDP-derived metrics can be distorted by the presence of multinational profit-shifting rather than reflecting genuine domestic prosperity.

What PPP Rankings Reveal and Conceal

PPP per capita remains one of the most widely used tools for comparing living standards internationally because it strips out currency fluctuations and adjusts for what money can actually buy in a given country.

A dollar spent in Singapore or Luxembourg purchases a different basket of goods than the same dollar spent elsewhere, and PPP calculations attempt to account for that variation.

Nevertheless, the dominance of small, finance-oriented economies at the top of such lists raises persistent questions about whether these figures capture the lived experience of the broader population or primarily reflect the outsized economic footprint of corporate structures and financial flows concentrated within small territories.

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Source: YEN.com.gh