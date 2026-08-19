A skydiving plane crash in Butler, Missouri on June 14 killed all 12 people aboard, making it the deadliest single US aviation accident of 2026

A B-52 Stratofortress went down near Edwards Air Force Base in California the very next day, claiming all eight crew members in the worst such crash since 1982

A series of separate crashes involving a private jet, a regional airliner, and a fractional-ownership business jet have added to a sobering toll across 2026

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Seven significant aviation accidents across the US in 2026 have collectively claimed at least 36 lives, drawing renewed attention to safety risks.

The year's deadliest single incident occurred on 14 June 2026, when a PAC P-750 XSTOL skydiving aircraft crashed in Butler, Missouri, killing all 12 people on board.

Seven significant aviation accidents across the US in 2026 have collectively claimed at least 36 lives. Credit: SANDY HUFFAKER/ Kayla Bartkowski

Source: Getty Images

Investigators found the aircraft stalled while climbing at approximately 98 feet, entered a sharp left turn, and struck the ground nose-down.

The crash has been described as one of the deadliest skydiving incidents in the United States in decades.

The incidents span a wide cross-section of American aviation, from Air Force bombers and commercial regional jets to skydiving charters and fractional-ownership business aircraft.

Taken together, the crashes follow the broader scrutiny that descended on US aviation safety after the Potomac River collision in January 2025, which remains the deadliest American air disaster in a generation.

Deadliest 2026 plane crashes in US

1. Butler, Missouri skydiving plane crash - 12 killed

On June 14, 2026, a PAC P-750 XSTOL skydiving aircraft crashed in Butler, Missouri, killing all 12 occupants. The aircraft stalled while climbing at around 98 feet, made a sharp left turn, and hit the ground nose-down. CNN called it "one of the deadliest US skydiving incidents in decades."

2. Edwards Air Force Base B-52 crash - 8 killed

On June 15, 2026, a Boeing B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff near Edwards Air Force Base in California, killing all eight crew members. The crash was called "tragic and unsurvivable" by an Air Force colonel, and it was the deadliest B-52 crash since 1982.

3. Bangor, Maine private jet crash - 6 killed

On January 25, 2026, a Bombardier Challenger 650 crashed shortly after takeoff from Bangor International Airport in Maine, killing all six people on board. The fiery crash happened during a snowstorm as the jet, linked to a Houston law firm, was departing for France.

4. Wimberley, Texas Cessna crash - 5 killed

On April 30, 2026, a Cessna 421C crashed near Wimberley, Texas, killing all five people on board, in an area about 40 miles southwest of Austin.

5. LaGuardia Airport collision - 2 killed

On March 22, 2026, an Air Canada Express (Jazz Aviation) Bombardier CRJ900 collided with a fire truck while landing at LaGuardia Airport, killing both pilots and injuring more than 40 people.

6. Jessamine County, Kentucky small plane crash - 2 killed

On June 20, 2026, two people were killed when a small aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff near Nicholasville, Kentucky.

7. Laredo, Texas NetJets crash - 1 killed

On June 16, 2026, a NetJets Citation Latitude crashed on a Texas highway after diverting to Laredo with a reported mechanical issue, killing one passenger and injuring the other five aboard.

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Source: YEN.com.gh