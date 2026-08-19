Adenta Kumi filed a formal petition to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, on Tuesday, August 18, 2026

The petition targeted Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah and Prophet Isaac Nyarko, aka Dr Power Man, over their recent alleged public utterances

Adenta Kumi accused the two clergymen of making statements designed to cause fear, anger and distress among Ghanaians and called for their arrest

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Alfred Ababio Kumi, popularly known as Adenta Kumi, has formally petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, calling for the arrest and prosecution of two prominent Ghanaian clergymen over statements he believes could threaten public order.

Adenta Kumi petitions IGP Christian Yohuno to arrest Owusu-Bempah and Prophet Isaac Nyarko over an alleged peace breach. Photo source: Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah, Ghana Police Service, Dr-Power Man

Source: Facebook

The petition, submitted at the Ghana Police Service Headquarters in Accra, names Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah and Prophet Isaac Nyarko, who leads Grace Impartation Power Ministries and goes by the moniker Dr Power Man, as the subjects of the complaint.

Adenta Kumi's case against the two clergymen

Adenta Kumi, who is also an aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Youth Organiser position, directed particular attention at a publication attributed to Prophet Isaac Nyarko.

According to Kumi, the material had circulated widely across social media platforms and was deliberately crafted to provoke fear, anger and distress among sections of the Ghanaian public.

He argued that such utterances, if left unaddressed, carry the potential to disturb public peace, and he urged the IGP to act decisively by prosecuting both men under the relevant provisions of Ghanaian law.

He wrote:

"I, Alfred Ababio Kumi, aka Adenta Kumi, a citizen of the Republic of Ghana, formally petition your office about my genuine concern in sync with millions of Ghanaians over a publication by ‘Prophet Dr.’ Isaac Nyarko (Dr. Power Man) of Grace Impartation Power Ministries on all social media platforms to deliberately cause breach of public peace."

Kumi also appealed to the Ghana Police Service’s cyber surveillance department to take drastic measures to block the alleged publications from circulating further on social media.

The prominent NPP member also added that he had attached video evidence of the alleged utterances from Owusu-Bempah and Isaac Nyarko on a USB flash drive to assist the police with their investigations into the matter.

Who Are Owusu-Bempah and Power Man?

Apostle Isaac Owusu-Bempah is the founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries International and one of Ghana's most recognisable charismatic pastors, known for making bold public declarations on political and national affairs.

Prophet Isaac Nyarko, operating under the Dr Power Man brand through Grace Impartation Power Ministries, has similarly attracted public attention through provocative religious proclamations shared on social media.

Both religious figures have generated controversy through their public statements about the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its flagbearer, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in recent days.

Apostle Owusu-Bempah curses Kessben FM's Ziega after his church collapse prediction. Image credit: Kwame Frimpong Ziega, Rev Owusu Bempah

Source: Facebook

Apostle Owusu-Bempah curses Kessben FM presenter Ziega

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the feud between Apostle Owusu-Bempah and Kessben FM broadcaster Ziega, sparked by the latter's prediction of the pastor's church collapse tied to his political allegations.

In a chilling response, the Glorious Word Power Ministries International founder warned that the media personality would not survive to see the 2028 elections, raising eyebrows and sparking debate online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh