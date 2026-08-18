A video of hearing-impaired Ghanaian dancer Abigail Dromo practising speech with her mother surfaced on Twitter on August 17

The Britain's Got Talent star, who was diagnosed with a hearing impairment at around one and a half years old, is seen responding to prompts in a lighthearted indoor setting

The clip has sparked a wave of excitement online, with fans flooding the comments with emotional reactions

Abigail Dromo, the hearing-impaired Ghanaian dancer who captured hearts around the world on Britain's Got Talent, is winning over the internet all over again, this time with a touching video of her practising speech with her mother.

Abigail Dromo Practices Speech With Her Mother in Heartwarming Video

Source: Twitter

Posted on Twitter on August 17 by creator WwithAlvin, the clip shows Abigail and her mother seated at a coffee table in a casual living room setting.

The video opens with her mother prompting her to identify objects and greet her.

When asked "how are you?", Abigail responds warmly, and the pair work through words like "cream" and "pure water" together, with gentle corrections and a good deal of laughter in between.

Abigail Dromo's journey to global fame

Born in Ghana on 20 November 2016, Abigail Anerley Dromo Adjiri was diagnosed with a hearing impairment at around one and a half years old. Despite that, she built a remarkable career in dance from a young age, winning Season 14 of TV3's Talented Kidz before stepping onto the world stage alongside her dance mentor, Afronitaaa, on Season 17 of Britain's Got Talent in 2024.

The duo finished in third place, earning Abigail a level of international recognition that few Ghanaian child performers have achieved.

The speech practice video adds a new and deeply personal dimension to her story, showing the quiet, everyday work that goes on behind the performances.

The Twitter video of Abigail Dromo practising speech with her mother is below.

Reactions to Abigail Dromo's speech video

The clip quickly drew emotional responses from fans across social media.

@Marshal773061 wrote:

"What are they creaming and riming like that? The "how are you?", "I'm hunsh", tear me las las"

@godwin57522 said:

"God is good 🤎❤️"

@mimi247111 commented:

"That's incredible."

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Source: YEN.com.gh