Ghanaian social media influencer Hajia Bintu has offered fans their first glimpse of her daughter’s face

The new mother shared beautiful moments showing her lovingly holding and caring for the little girl

The photos highlighted a softer side of Hajia Bintu as she continues to enjoy her motherhood journey

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Ghanaian social media personality Hajia Bintu has warmed hearts after giving the public its first glimpse of her daughter’s face.

Hajia Bintu flaunts her adorable daughter in a heartwarming video. Image credit: Hajia Bintu

Source: Instagram

The popular TikTok star, whose real name is Naomi Asiamah, had previously kept the baby’s face away from the public despite sharing a few details about her motherhood journey.

However, new photos circulating online show the influencer relaxing at home with her adorable daughter resting comfortably in her arms.

One of the heartwarming images captured Hajia Bintu lovingly holding the little girl close to her chest. The child, dressed beautifully in white, had her hair decorated with colourful accessories.

Although the baby’s full face was not completely exposed, the picture offered followers their clearest view of her since news of her birth emerged.

Hajia Bintu embraced motherhood

The mother-and-daughter moment showed a different side of Hajia Bintu, who is widely known for her glamorous outfits, dance videos and lifestyle content.

She appeared calm and happy as she attended to the child while wearing a black bonnet, glasses and a comfortable outfit.

Another image showed the influencer looking elegant in a fitted white ensemble, suggesting that she has continued to maintain her fashionable lifestyle while carrying out her responsibilities as a mother.

The photos captured the balance between her public image as a glamorous celebrity and her new private role at home.

Hajia Bintu protected her daughter’s privacy

Hajia Bintu welcomed her daughter in 2025 but initially kept the development private. The news later became public after she shared selected moments from her pregnancy and life as a new mother.

Since then, many followers have been interested in seeing more of the child, but the social media star has remained careful about what she shares online.

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Her latest post appears to be a gradual introduction of her daughter to the public without completely giving up the little girl’s privacy.

The beautiful moment has also shown how much Hajia Bintu’s life has changed since she became a mother, with her daughter now occupying an important part of her world.

Hajia Bintu shared joy of newborn daughter

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that TikTok influencer Hajia Bintu announced the birth of her first child with beautiful maternity photos on social media.

In her caption on the post shared on October 31, 2025, the socialite indicated that she had welcomed the baby four weeks earlier.

The announcement triggered excitement among her followers, who trooped to the comments to congratulate her.

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Source: YEN.com.gh