American country-rap artist Ryan Upchurch was reportedly arrested in Cheatham County, Tennessee, on June 9, 2026, and booked into jail

The Holler Boys hitmaker was charged with Simple Assault (Physical Contact) and released after roughly 28 minutes in custody

The arrest added to Upchurch's legal troubles, which include a $17.5 million jury verdict against him for falsely accusing a teen's family of staging her death

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Popular American singer and YouTuber Ryan Upchurch has reportedly been arrested in Cheatham County, Tennessee, for alleged assault.

Ryan Upchurch is reportedly arrested and booked into the Cheatham County jail on alleged assault charges on June 9, 2026. Image credit: RyanUpchurch, BustedandBookedCheathamCounty

Source: Facebook

Busted and Booked: Cheatham County first reported the arrest, sharing a graphic containing Ryan Upchurch’s mug shot as well as details of his alleged crime.

According to the report, the Holler Boys hitmaker was booked into the Cheatham County Jail at approximately 3:37 PM on June 9, 2026, after his arrest. He was charged with Simple Assault (Physical Contact) and released after about half an hour in custody. No bond amount was officially listed on his charge sheet.

Booked and Busted: Cheatham County added a disclaimer that all individuals remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. It is currently unclear what led to Ryan Upchurch's arrest or when his next court date will be scheduled.

The Facebook post with details of Ryan Upchurch’s reported arrest is below.

Who is Ryan Upchurch?

Ryan Upchurch, professionally known as Upchurch, is an American country-rap artist, singer-songwriter, comedian, and YouTuber who rose to fame around 2014 with comedic YouTube clips.

He played a character known as Upchurch the Redneck, who parodied Southern stereotypes and quickly amassed hundreds of thousands of followers and millions of hits.

Upchurch created recurring characters such as Little Larry and Uncle Randy and became known for the catchphrase “raise hell and eat cornbread”. He was born May 24, 1991, in Cheatham County, near Nashville, Tennessee.

The YouTuber quickly capitalised on his online presence by transitioning into a musician, building a successful independent music career that spans country, rap and rock.

In the mid‑2010s, he began releasing early country-rap projects such as Cheatham County, Heart of America, and About to Raise Hell. Arguably, his biggest hit, Holler Boys, has amassed more than 113 million streams on Spotify. His other major hits include Southern Land, Rolling Stoned, and Die Tonight.

Upchurch has released several independent albums and ventured into other genres, including southern rock and metal.

Below is a YouTube video of Ryan Upchurch's hit Holler Boys.

Reactions to Ryan Upchurch’s arrest

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Ryan Upchurch’s alleged arrest.

David LaRue said:

"You can be charged for fighting the shadow man???"

Ed Brooks wrote:

"Dude did hard time for 28 minutes."

Mark Kemmerer commented:

"Bro is the main character, can’t touch the main character, or you find out your a NPC."

Hannah Claire Roddy said:

"Don’t worry, guys, he will say that he calculated and planned this. And that he’s so close to figuring everything out.. don’t forget he calls the FBI 😂."

Ryan Upchurch's net worth and legal issues emerge after his arrest for alleged assault in Cheatham County, Tennessee. Image credit: RyanUpchurch

Source: Facebook

Ryan Upchurch’s net worth and legal issues

Estimates of Ryan Upchurch’s net worth vary, but a recent estimate put it at around $ 10 million. He earns income from multiple sources, including music sales, streaming, touring, and merchandise.

Ryan Upchurch has faced multiple legal issues aside from his recent reported arrest. He recently faced a major legal challenge after a jury ordered him to pay $17.5 million to the father and grandfather of California teen Kiely Rodni, after he was found guilty of falsely accusing her family of concocting her 2022 disappearance and death as a staged “scam” to raise funds.

He was also sued by visual artist Jacob LeVeille for allegedly violating the Visual Artists Rights Act of 1990.

Rapper Lil Tjay arrested

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported about rapper Lil Tjay's arrest after allegedly getting into an altercation with Offset.

Offset was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Monday, April 6, 2026, after he was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Source: YEN.com.gh