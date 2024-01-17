Apple hit again with US ban in watch patent feud

An Apple Watch 9 displays blood-oxygen level detection settings. Photo: Chris DELMAS / AFP/File

Source: AFP

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered Apple to halt the US sale of its latest smartwatch models in a feud over patents with health company Masimo.

The ban on certain Apple smartwatch models will come into effect Thursday as the iPhone juggernaut is ordered to await the outcome of its appeal.

Masimo, based in southern California, filed a complaint to the US International Trade Commission (ITC) which decided in October to halt imports of the Apple Watch models over a patented technology for detecting blood-oxygen levels.

A court temporarily lifted the ban last month.

Apple manufactures the vast majority of its products overseas, predominantly in China, giving the ITC jurisdiction over the patent feud.

According to reports, Apple is planning to remove the technology for now from the smartwatches in question -- the Series 9 and Ultra 2 -- in a solution that Masimo has welcomed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Masimo contends it invented the technology and that Apple poached key employees to win access to the know-how.

But the iPhone-maker contends that the ITC finding was in error and should be reversed, and appealed the decision in the federal appeals court.

The wait for that decision could reportedly last a year or more.

Masimo and Apple did not immediately reply to a query from AFP.

Source: AFP