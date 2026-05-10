An old message of Daddy Lumba celebrating Priscilla Ofori Fosuh on Mother's Day surfaced online

In the Facebook post, the late Daddy Lumba referred to Odo Broni as his wife and failed to mention Maame Serwaa

Ghanaians on social media who saw the post thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

Ghanaian highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly called Daddy Lumba, celebrated his second wife, Priscilla Ofori Fosuh, during the 2025 Mother's Day celebration with a touching message.

In a Facebook post, Daddy Lumba at the referred to Priscilla Ofori Fosuh, popularly called Odo Broni, as his wife.

Old Mother's Day message from Daddy Lumba to Odo Broni surfaces. Photo credit: Daddy Lumba & Bawumia

Source: Facebook

The 2025 Mother's Day was celebrated on Sunday, May 11, a few months before Daddy Lumba passed away.

In a post online, Daddy Lumba celebrated all women but made special mention of his late mother, Comfort Gyamfi and his wife, Odo Broni.

He, however, did not mention Akosua Serwaa in the post, which caused some netizens at the time to ask him why he ignored his first wife.

"Happy Mother's Day to all our amazing mothers—especially to my hero in heaven, Comfort Gyamfi (Ama Saah), and my beautiful wife, Priscilla Ofori Fosuh. Odo Broni, I love you so much!"

Daddy Lumba attached a photo of each of his late mother and Odo Broni to the post.

Lumba’s children and Odo Broni unite

Meanwhile, Daddy Lumba's children shared a family photo online featuring Odo Broni after their father's burial.

Seven out of the eleven of Daddy Lumba's children and Odo Broni featured in the photo, which went viral.

Social media users who saw the photos thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the post

Read the Facebook post below:

Reactions to Daddy Lumba's Mother's Day post

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Daddy Lumba on Facebook. Read them below:

Ahwenepa Adwoa Tettey-Nartey said:

"So why are people saying she didn’t marry her. Papa shii w)hi."

Yeboah Armstrong wrote:

"Eiii, Daddy, what has happened to Maame Serwaa?"

Asare Baffour said:

"Happy Mother's Day to the wife of the one and only gentleman legend, Daddy Lumba the only musician whose music always changes my life. Daddy, I love you forever; may the good Lord grant you more years for me."

Nana Ama Adutwumwaa Morosah wrote:

"Awwww, Daddy Lumba, you are blessed. I’m so teary. God bless you and your beautiful wife. I love you."

Ohemaa Lumba said:

"Happy Mother's Day to our mummy Priscilla, and may our grandmother "comfort gyamfi" soul continue to rest in peace."

A new photo shows Odo Broni in all white, posing with matching cars, evoking mixed reactions amid the Daddy Lumba's wives case. Image credit: The BBC Ghana, Abena Fosuaa, Simply Classic

Source: TikTok

Odo Broni poses in all white attire

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a new photo of Odo Broni surfaced online, showing her dressed in all white while posing confidently with two matching cars.

The photo is believed to have been taken at her East Legon residence, where she lived with the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba.

The image has sparked mixed reactions, with some praising her calm presence and others sharing different views on Odo Broni.

Source: YEN.com.gh