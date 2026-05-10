Rapper Medikal has been spotted in his first video after losing the 2026 TGMA Artiste Of The Year to Black Sherif

The video captured by YEN.com.gh showed Medikal leaving the event in high spirits as he held one of his team members

Despite losing the main award, he won four categories, including Most Popular Song with his Shoulder song

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, known in private life as Samuel Adu Frimpong, has been spotted in his first video after losing the 2026 TGMA Artiste Of The Year (AOTY) to Black Sherif.

TGMA 2026: Video of Medikal's Reaction After Black Sherif Pipped Him to Artiste Of The Year Drops

Source: Instagram

In the video, Medikal was seen leaving the Accra International Conference Centre's Grand Arena with his team members.

Medikal had been highly tipped to win the coveted AOTY, which would have been his first win in the category.

Even though he won four awards on the day, including the Most Popular Song Of The year with his Shoulder, featuring Shatta Wale and Beeztrap KOTM, he fell short of the ultimate as Black Sherif pipped him to win his second AOTY.

Moments after Black Sherif received his award, Medikal and his team were seen filing out of the auditorium.

He held one of his team members by the shoulder and was seen making gestures with his right hand as they walked.

From all indications, he did not look heartbroken by his inability to win and was in high spirits.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh