TGMA 2026: First Video of Medikal After Black Sherif Pipped Him to Artiste Of The Year Emerges
- Rapper Medikal has been spotted in his first video after losing the 2026 TGMA Artiste Of The Year to Black Sherif
- The video captured by YEN.com.gh showed Medikal leaving the event in high spirits as he held one of his team members
- Despite losing the main award, he won four categories, including Most Popular Song with his Shoulder song
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Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, known in private life as Samuel Adu Frimpong, has been spotted in his first video after losing the 2026 TGMA Artiste Of The Year (AOTY) to Black Sherif.
In the video, Medikal was seen leaving the Accra International Conference Centre's Grand Arena with his team members.
Medikal had been highly tipped to win the coveted AOTY, which would have been his first win in the category.
Even though he won four awards on the day, including the Most Popular Song Of The year with his Shoulder, featuring Shatta Wale and Beeztrap KOTM, he fell short of the ultimate as Black Sherif pipped him to win his second AOTY.
Moments after Black Sherif received his award, Medikal and his team were seen filing out of the auditorium.
He held one of his team members by the shoulder and was seen making gestures with his right hand as they walked.
From all indications, he did not look heartbroken by his inability to win and was in high spirits.
Watch the Facebook video below:
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh