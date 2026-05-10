Black Sherif was crowned Artist of the Year at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA 27), claiming his second-ever award in the category

The young musician dominated the night, also winning Album of the Year for Iron Boy, Best Afropop Song and Best HipHop Song for Sacrifice and Where Dem Boys respectively

Medikal, Kojo Blak, Stonebwoy, Diana Hamilton and Wendy Shay were among the other big winners on a star-studded night

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Black Sherif has been crowned the Artist of the Year at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA 27).

Black Sherif Wins 2026 TGMA Artist of the Year, Beating Out Medikal, Wendy Shay and Others

Source: Twitter

The young artist beat out stiff competition from Wendy Shay, Medikal, Diana Hamilton, Sarkodie and others to win his second Artist of the Year Award.

The win capped off a massive night for Black Sherif, who won four other awards.

Below is the list of winners from the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Artist of the Year

Black Sherif (Winner)

Most Popular Song of the Year

Shoulder - Medikal ft Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM (Winner)

Album/EP of the Year

Iron Boy - Black Sherif (Winner)

Best New Artist

Kojo Blak (Winner)

Record of the Year

Enso Nyame Y3 - Kwabena Kwabena (Winner)

Best Highlight Artist

Kofi Kinaata (Winner)

Best Group

Keche (Winner)

Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artist

Medikal (Winner)

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist

Stonebwoy (Winner)

Best Rap Performance

Mensei Da - Strongman (Winner)

Song Writer of the Year

Sacrifice - Black Sherif (Winner)

Best African song

With You - Davido ft Omah Lay (Winner)

Audio Engineer of the Year

Enso Nyame Y3 - Daniel Grüll (Winner)

Best Traditional Gospel Song

Nyame Ye - Piesie Esther (Winner)

Best Producer of the Year

Shoulder - A’town (Winner)

Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artist

Wendy Shay (Winner)

Best Gospel Artist

Diana Hamilton (Winner)

Best Urban/Contemporary gospel song

Big God Afro - Kofi Owusu Peprah (Winner)

Best Music Video

Put am on God - AratheJay Directed by David Duncan (Winner)

Best Reggae/Dancehall song

Shake it to the Max rmx - MOLIY, SHENSEEA, SKILLIBENG, SILENT ADDY (Winner)

Best Afrobeats song

Excellent - Kojo Blak ft Kelvyn Boy (Winner)

Best Afropop Song

Sacrifice - Black Sherif (Winner)

Collaboration of the Year

Shoulder - Medikal ft Shatta & Beeztrap (Winner)

International collaboration of the year

Shake It To The Max rmx - MOLIY, Shenseea, Skillibeng, Silent Addy (Winner)

Best HipHop song

WHERE DEM BOYS - Black Sherif (Winner)

Best Female Vocal Performance

Amin - Enam (Winner)

Best Male Vocal Performance

Akoma - Asiama (Winner)

Hiplife song of the year

Shoulder - Medikal ft Shatta Wale & Beeztrap Kotm (Winner)

Highlife song of the year

Kofi Kinaata - It is finished (Winner)

Source: YEN.com.gh