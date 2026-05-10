Black Sherif Wins 2026 TGMA Artist of the Year, Beating Out Medikal, Wendy Shay and Others
- Black Sherif was crowned Artist of the Year at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA 27), claiming his second-ever award in the category
- The young musician dominated the night, also winning Album of the Year for Iron Boy, Best Afropop Song and Best HipHop Song for Sacrifice and Where Dem Boys respectively
- Medikal, Kojo Blak, Stonebwoy, Diana Hamilton and Wendy Shay were among the other big winners on a star-studded night
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Black Sherif has been crowned the Artist of the Year at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA 27).
The young artist beat out stiff competition from Wendy Shay, Medikal, Diana Hamilton, Sarkodie and others to win his second Artist of the Year Award.
The win capped off a massive night for Black Sherif, who won four other awards.
Below is the list of winners from the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.
Artist of the Year
Black Sherif (Winner)
Most Popular Song of the Year
Shoulder - Medikal ft Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM (Winner)
Album/EP of the Year
Iron Boy - Black Sherif (Winner)
Best New Artist
Kojo Blak (Winner)
Record of the Year
Enso Nyame Y3 - Kwabena Kwabena (Winner)
Best Highlight Artist
Kofi Kinaata (Winner)
Best Group
Keche (Winner)
Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artist
Medikal (Winner)
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist
Stonebwoy (Winner)
Best Rap Performance
Mensei Da - Strongman (Winner)
Song Writer of the Year
Sacrifice - Black Sherif (Winner)
Best African song
With You - Davido ft Omah Lay (Winner)
Audio Engineer of the Year
Enso Nyame Y3 - Daniel Grüll (Winner)
Best Traditional Gospel Song
Nyame Ye - Piesie Esther (Winner)
Best Producer of the Year
Shoulder - A’town (Winner)
Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artist
Wendy Shay (Winner)
Best Gospel Artist
Diana Hamilton (Winner)
Best Urban/Contemporary gospel song
Big God Afro - Kofi Owusu Peprah (Winner)
Best Music Video
Put am on God - AratheJay Directed by David Duncan (Winner)
Best Reggae/Dancehall song
Shake it to the Max rmx - MOLIY, SHENSEEA, SKILLIBENG, SILENT ADDY (Winner)
Best Afrobeats song
Excellent - Kojo Blak ft Kelvyn Boy (Winner)
Best Afropop Song
Sacrifice - Black Sherif (Winner)
Collaboration of the Year
Shoulder - Medikal ft Shatta & Beeztrap (Winner)
International collaboration of the year
Shake It To The Max rmx - MOLIY, Shenseea, Skillibeng, Silent Addy (Winner)
Best HipHop song
WHERE DEM BOYS - Black Sherif (Winner)
Best Female Vocal Performance
Amin - Enam (Winner)
Best Male Vocal Performance
Akoma - Asiama (Winner)
Hiplife song of the year
Shoulder - Medikal ft Shatta Wale & Beeztrap Kotm (Winner)
Highlife song of the year
Kofi Kinaata - It is finished (Winner)
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh