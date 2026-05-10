Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to renew their fierce rivalry once again when the Spanish giants lock horns on Sunday, May 10

The La Liga leaders require only a draw against Los Blancos to secure back-to-back league titles and further cement their domestic dominance

Opta’s supercomputer has released its prediction for the outcome of the biggest fixture on the Spanish football calendar

Few matches in world football generate the kind of excitement that comes with El Clasico, and Sunday’s showdown between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid looks set to deliver another thrilling chapter in the rivalry.

With the La Liga title race nearing its climax, the stakes could hardly be higher.

Real Madrid's Alvaro Arbeloa is targeting history when his side takes on Hansi Flick's FC Barcelona at Camp Nou on May 10, 2026. Photos by Europa Press Sports.

Source: Getty Images

Barca head into the 264th meeting between the two giants knowing that avoiding defeat would put them within touching distance of retaining the league crown.

Meanwhile, Madrid’s objective is simple: delay their rivals’ celebrations and restore some pride after a frustrating campaign.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Match preview

Under Hansi Flick, Barcelona have found remarkable consistency this season.

The Catalan giants have won their last 10 La Liga matches, their best run under the German manager, while also putting together a 54-game scoring streak in the league dating back to December 2024.

That blend of attacking football has kept Barca firmly in control of the title race.

Ahead of the game, Flick stressed the importance of delivering another big performance in front of the home supporters. He said, as quoted by Marca:

“Our goal is to win at home. We have a fantastic team, and the fans are behind us. But for them, for Real Madrid, it’s also a Clásico, and everyone will give 100%. They want to win. The Clásico is important for everyone.”

Real Madrid, on the other hand, arrive at the Camp Nou after a turbulent season marked by inconsistency, dressing room tension and disappointment in major competitions.

Having already exited the Champions League and Copa del Rey while falling well behind their arch-rivals in the league standings, Los Blancos have little left to fight for beyond pride and stopping Barca from celebrating against them.

Embattled interim manager Alvaro Arbeloa will also be hoping to make history by becoming only the fifth Madrid coach to win his first El Clasico. He said, as quoted by The Standard:

“It’s clear that frustration and anger can lead to situations we don’t want, but we have to channel that frustration and anger into playing a great game tomorrow.

“That’s where we need to focus our energy.”

Opta's supercomputer predicts the outcome of the 264th El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Photos by Picture Alliance and Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer predicts Barcelona vs Real Madrid winner

Despite Real Madrid winning eight of the last 12 league Clasicos, including a 2-1 victory earlier this season, Opta’s latest supercomputer prediction slightly favours Barcelona.

Using thousands of simulations based on form, squad strength and historical data, the model expects another fiercely competitive encounter.

According to the projections, Barcelona win the match in 49.8% of the simulations.

Real Madrid have been given a 27.2% chance of victory, while the probability of a draw stands at 23%.

The numbers underline just how fine the margins remain between two of football’s greatest rivals, even in a season where Barcelona appear to hold the upper hand.

Barca, Madrid banned from using El Clasico

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explained that Barcelona and Real Madrid have been barred from officially using the iconic term 'El Clasico' to promote their meetings.

A legal ruling stripped both Spanish giants of the rights to commercially market the famous fixture name.

Source: YEN.com.gh