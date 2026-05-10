Arsenal edged past West Ham United to restore their five-point lead over Manchester City and move a step closer to Premier League glory

The Gunners were rescued late on by VAR after a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser from West Ham was ruled out due to a foul in the build-up

Opta’s supercomputer has updated its prediction on which side is most likely to lift the English top-flight crown at the end of the season

Arsenal moved one step closer to ending their long wait for the Premier League title after grinding out a tense 1-0 victory against West Ham United on Sunday, May 10.

Mikel Arteta’s side headed into the London derby under pressure after Manchester City beat Brentford 3-0 a day earlier to keep the title race alive.

With City reducing the gap, Arsenal knew anything short of victory in East London would hand fresh momentum to Pep Guardiola’s men.

Leandro Trossard's solitary goal inspires Arsenal to a 1-0 win against West Ham United on May 10, 2026, as they inch closer to winning the 2025/26 Premier League title. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Trossard fires Arsenal closer to EPL glory

Arsenal dominated large parts of the contest but struggled to turn their control into goals during the opening stages.

According to Flashscore, the breakthrough finally arrived through Leandro Trossard, who scored his first goal of the calendar year after turning home a deflected effort from Martin Ødegaard’s cut-back.

Watch Trossard's goal, as shared on X:

The goal proved enough to hand the Gunners three massive points in the title race.

There was still late drama, though. Callum Wilson thought he had rescued a dramatic equaliser for West Ham deep into stoppage time, but the goal was ruled out after Pablo was penalised for a foul on Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

Watch West Ham's disallowed goal, as shared on X:

The decision crushed West Ham’s hopes and further damaged their fight against relegation.

For Arsenal, however, it was another huge hurdle cleared in their pursuit of a first league title in 22 years.

Opta's supercomputer predicts the Premier League winner after Arsenal beats West Ham 1-0. Photos by Justin Setterfield and Shaun Brooks - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer backs Arsenal for EPL title

The victory restored Arsenal’s five-point lead over Man City, although Guardiola’s side still has a game in hand.

With only two matches remaining, the Gunners now require six points from a possible six to bring the Premier League trophy back to North London, finally.

Following the latest round of fixtures, Opta’s supercomputer has updated its title predictions.

According to the newest simulations, Arsenal, who are in the Champions League final after defeating Atletico Madrid, now have an 87.20% chance of winning the Premier League crown. They are expected to clinch the trophy with at least 83 points.

Man City’s hopes, meanwhile, have fallen sharply to 12.80%. The Sky Blues are tipped to end the season in second spot with a point tally of at least 79.

Supercomputer predicts EPL final standings

While the title race is not mathematically over, Arsenal have firmly taken control of the run-in and remain in pole position to lift the Premier League crown.

Manchester United and Liverpool are expected to complete the top four in third and fourth, respectively, while Aston Villa are tipped to edge Bournemouth to fifth place.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are backed to finish ninth behind Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

At the same time, Opta’s supercomputer predicts West Ham will join Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers in relegation, with Tottenham Hotspur surviving by the narrowest of margins.

Why WHU were denied goal vs Arsenal

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham were denied a potentially crucial equaliser in their battle for Premier League survival against Arsenal.

VAR eventually ruled out the goal after spotting a foul in the build-up, a decision that further boosted Arsenal’s march towards the league title.

Source: YEN.com.gh