Joana Quaye, the ex-wife of entrepreneur Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ), has formally petitioned the Chief Justice and the Judicial Council

RNAQ's ex-wife, through her lawyers, petitioned the Chief Justice over the conduct of the trial judge in the divorce case

In her petition, she blamed the judge for a late release of the full written judgment, which affected her appeal

Joana Quaye, the former wife of business mogul Richard Nii Armah Quaye, popularly called RNAQ, has formally petitioned the Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie and the Judicial Council over the conduct of the trial judge.

In her petition, Joana Quaye described Justice Justin Dorgu's conduct while handling the case as 'gross.'

Joana Quaye, ex-wife of RNAQ, petitions the Chief Justice over the divorce judgment. Photo credit: RNAQ

Source: Instagram

According to RNAQ's ex-wife, even though the judge issued final orders in the case on January 20, 2026, the full written judgment was released on April 20, 2026.

This means the full written judgment was released when the appeal window had expired a day earlier, on April 19, 2026.

In the petition, her lawyers, Dame & Partners, argued that the delay in the release of the written judgment affected her ability to assess and challenge it within the appeal window.

The petition further alleged that the sequence of events raises concerns about procedural fairness.

According to Joana Quaye, the judge concluded on some issues even before completing and releasing the full written judgement, a process she says undermined her right to a fair appeal.

She also claims the handling of the judgement created uncertainty regarding the basis of the court’s decision and has called for an investigation into whether the delay constituted judicial misconduct.

Joana Quaye is, therefore, calling on the Chief Justice and the Judicial Council to examine the circumstances surrounding the release of the judgement and determine whether any judicial or procedural breaches occurred.

RNAQ and ex-wife's divorce saga

Joana, who had been married to the businessman for 16 years and claims to have co-founded the company from which RNAQ built his fortune, had demanded a GH₵50 million settlement and other benefits in their divorce case, which has lingered for about four years.

However, the court awarded Joana Quaye one-third share of a house at Dansoman, GH₵300,000 in financial provision, and GH₵5,000 monthly for the upkeep of their three children and two cars.

The judge's ruling, according to The Law Platform, was meant to prevent 'frequent divorces with the expectation of reaping huge monetary benefits'.

Justice Kofi Dorgu added that Joana Quaye was still attractive and could remarry, hence his decision.

"The petitioner, who has been settled with 1/3 of the matrimonial home, has the educational and health needs of the children placed on the respondent, and her mobility issues are also taken care of. Physically, she is very attractive and capable of remarrying anytime she feels like."

In response to the ruling, which she deemed unfair, Joana Quaye appealed the outcome at the Appeals Court, seeking big benefits.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw breaks his silence on businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife Joana Quaye's divorce saga. Photo source: Richard Nii Armah Quaye, Amazing TV Ghana, Lawson Media

Source: Facebook

Maurice Ampaw speaks on RNAQ's divorce case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maurice Ampaw spoke on RNAQ's divorce case after his ex-wife, Joana Quaye, contested a judge's ruling.

In a video, the lawyer shared the story of the couple's early beginnings and the issues that led to the collapse of their marriage.

Maurice Ampaw also defended Joana Quaye for her financial demands in the divorce settlement case.

Source: YEN.com.gh