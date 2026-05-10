Arsenal held on for a huge 1-0 win over West Ham United after Video Assistant Referee ruled out a late equaliser

Leandro Trossard scored the winning goal as the Gunners strengthened their Premier League title aspirations

A Ghanaian sports pundit said Arsenal’s fighting spirit versus West Ham showed why they could win the league

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West Ham United were denied a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser by VAR as Arsenal held on for a crucial 1-0 victory, on Sunday, May 10, 2026, to move closer to the Premier League title.

Callum Wilson looked to have rescued an important point for West Ham in their battle against relegation when he fired home after a chaotic goalmouth scramble following a corner from the right side.

The Premier League releases an explanation detailing why West Ham United’s late equaliser against Arsenal was ruled out by VAR. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

The striker’s half-volley was blocked beyond the line by Declan Rice, with the ball clearly crossing over before referee Chris Kavanagh awarded the goal.

However, Arsenal players immediately protested over an incident involving goalkeeper David Raya and West Ham substitute Pablo Fornals inside the six-yard box.

Why West Ham's goal was disallowed

Amid a crowded penalty area, Raya appeared to be held by the Brazilian midfielder while attempting to catch the initial cross into the area.

After reviewing multiple camera angles, VAR official Darren England instructed Kavanagh to review the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Following discussions between the officials, Kavanagh eventually ruled out the goal and awarded a free kick to Arsenal.

“After review, West Ham No 19 commits a foul on the goalkeeper,” the referee announced. “Final decision: direct free kick.”

Watch West Ham's disallowed goal, as shared on X:

Moments later, the final whistle was blown on what could prove to be a decisive day at both ends of the table, with Leandro Trossard’s goal securing all three points for Arsenal and keeping their title hopes firmly in their own hands, Flashscore reported.

Why Arsenal could win the Premier League

Ghanaian sports pundit based in the UK, Kofi Esikyire, believes the way Arsenal battled to secure a gritty victory against West Ham is a strong indication that Mikel Arteta’s side are ready to win the Premier League title.

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, he commented:

“They showed the mentality of champions. These are the kinds of matches title-winning teams always find a way to survive.”

“Arsenal didn’t play perfect football, but they fought for every ball and defended like their season depended on it. That tells you a lot about their mindset.”

Leandro Trossard scores a late goal to inspire Arsenal to a 1-0 win against West Ham on May 10, 2026, as they inch closer to winning the 2025/26 Premier League title. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

According to him, the late VAR drama and the team’s ability to remain composed under pressure could become one of the defining moments of the title race.

“When you survive moments like that, it gives players belief,” he explained. “Sometimes winning the league is not about beautiful football every week - it’s about grinding out results when everything is against you.”

Premier League make statement after VAR decision

Meanwhile, the Premier League took to X to affirm the decision to disallow West Ham's late equaliser.

"After VAR review, the referee overturned the original decision of goal to West Ham United. Referee announcement: After review, West Ham number 19 commits a foul on the goalkeeper. Final decision is direct free kick."

With only two matches remaining, the Gunners now require six points from a possible six to bring the Premier League trophy back to North London, finally.

Supercomputer backs Arsenal for EPL title

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta's supercomputer had updated its prediction on which side is most likely to lift the English top-flight crown at the end of the season.

Arsenal edged past West Ham United, rescued by a late VAR decision, to restore their five-point lead over Manchester City and move one step closer to Premier League glory.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh