Akrobeto clashed with a bus conductor at a lorry station while attempting to transport luggage to another destination

In a video, the Kumawood actor got into a heated public argument with the trotro mate over luggage fare

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Akrobeto's public dispute with the conductor at the lorry station

Veteran Kumawood actor Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, has courted attention following his involvement in a public incident with a trotro mate.

Akrobeto gets into a heated public argument with a trotro mate over the fare for his luggage. Photo source: @THESTATENEWSS, @akrobeto_official/Instagram

Source: Twitter

In a viral video shared by blogger The State News on Saturday, May 9, 2026, the veteran Kumawood star was spotted behind a bus at the lorry station.

In the video, actor Akrobeto fumed and hurled insults at a bus conductor, commonly known as "Trotro mate" in Ghana, as he complained about the fare he was being charged for transporting his luggage.

The comic actor had apparently been charged more than the required fare for his luggage.

Akrobeto offered a certain cash amount to the conductor, who rejected it and questioned why the actor wanted to pay so little despite his celebrity status.

The actor later requested his luggage be removed from the bus so he could secure another bus to transport his luggage before leaving the lorry station, angry over the conductor's actions.

The X video of Akrobeto getting into a heated argument in public with the trotro mate is below:

Akrobeto recounts losing a Belgian green card

Akrobeto's public dispute comes a few days after the actor recounted how he lost a Belgian green card because of his love for Ghana.

In a video shared on Instagram by Ghanapost on May 8, 2026, the entertainer recounted his encounter with European immigration officials.

Akrobeto explained that according to Belgium's residency laws, a green card holder is not permitted to stay outside the country for more than six months at a time.

However, due to his busy schedule and commitment to the Ghanaian movie industry, Akrobeto remained in Ghana for approximately three years without returning to Europe.

"When I returned, they noticed the breach of law," he shared.

He explained that the officers educated him on the rules but ultimately gave him a choice: abide by the residency requirements or surrender the card.

Akrobeto narrates how he forfeited his Belgian green card to stay in Ghana. Image credit: Akrobeto/Facebook

Source: UGC

To the surprise of the immigration officials, Akrobeto opted to forfeit the residency. He hilariously recalled the officer's disbelief:

"The officer was like, 'Really?'" he shared, noting that they could not believe someone would choose Ghana over the benefits of Belgian citizenship.

Akrobeto maintained that his freedom, comfort, and thriving career in Ghana outweighed the need for a foreign passport, a sentiment that has earned him massive praise from fans online.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Akrobeto's public argument with mate stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Naz201 commented:

"Concert party. Why is he riding trotro?"

Kwasibroniigh said:

"I always say this: as a country, we have to look at how we price things. In this 21st century, how can a conductor charge you for goods based on his feelings?"

Young_gold_ wrote:

"So he was trying to send luggage to someone without him boarding. It is not like he was a passenger. Passengers are charged with the same tickets, unlike luggage."

Akrobeto's son quits school to become repairer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akrobeto's son had quit school to become a mobile phone repairer.

In an interview, the Kumawood actor detailed the circumstances that led to his son making the life-altering decision.

Source: YEN.com.gh