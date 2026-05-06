The Daewoo and Chevrolet Matiz models in Ghana have remained popular among buyers looking for a small and fuel-saving city car

The latest market prices showed different ranges depending on the year, condition, transmission and whether the car was locally used or foreign used

Buyers were also reminded to look beyond the selling price, as engine condition, body work and spare parts history could change the final cost

The price of Matiz cars in Ghana has become a key topic for buyers who want a small, affordable and economical vehicle for daily movement.

YEN.com.gh has compiled the current price of Matiz in Ghana in 2026 across different models. Image credit: vidadecardiva, velocity_motors

Source: TikTok

The car, which is commonly listed as either Daewoo Matiz or Chevrolet Matiz, remains one of the budget-friendly options on the used car market. It is mostly preferred by students, first-time car owners, small business operators and drivers who need a compact car for town driving.

Starting price of Matiz in Ghana

Current market prices show that Daewoo Matiz models are available from about GH₵12,000, depending on the year, condition and location of the vehicle.

Older local used models are usually the cheapest on the market, especially when they need body work, interior repairs or minor mechanical attention.

For 2008, 2009 and 2010 Daewoo Matiz models, buyers are likely to find prices between GH₵12,000 and GH₵37,000.

Some 2008 models may fall within the lower price range, while cleaner 2009 and 2010 models can move closer to GH₵30,000 to GH₵37,000.

Chevrolet Matiz models are also available on the Ghanaian market, with some prices slightly higher depending on the model and condition.

Prices of the latest Matiz model

A Chevrolet Matiz from around 2008 or 2009 can cost between GH₵25,000 and GH₵39,000, especially if the vehicle is in good shape and has been properly maintained.

A fair 2026 market guide for Matiz prices in Ghana places older local used models around GH₵12,000 to GH₵25,000.

Neat local used models may go for about GH₵28,000 to GH₵40,000, while very clean or foreign used models can move between GH₵55,000 and GH₵85,000.

However, buyers are advised not to focus only on the lowest price.

With cars like the Matiz, the real value depends on the engine, gearbox, undercarriage, air conditioning system, body condition and registration history.

For many buyers, the Matiz remains attractive because it is small, easy to park and not too heavy on fuel. It is also suitable for town driving, especially in busy areas where parking spaces and fuel consumption matter.

Still, a trusted mechanic’s inspection is important before payment. Some cheap Matiz cars may look affordable at first, but hidden faults can later make the total cost higher.

In Ghana’s current used car market, the Matiz is still one of the cheapest small cars to buy. But the best deal will depend on how clean the car is, how well it has been maintained and whether the price matches its actual condition.

YEN.com.gh analyses prices of the Kia Morning across years of manufacture, as well as influencing factors driving costs in Ghana. Image credit: Freepik, Topp Autos Garage

Source: Getty Images

Prices of Kia Morning in Ghana 2026

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prices of the Kia Morning in Ghana range from around GH₵30,000 for older models and climb beyond GH₵150,000 for newer foreign used units with better features.

The compact car continues to gain attention among city drivers due to its fuel efficiency, low maintenance cost and ability to navigate traffic easily in busy areas like Accra.

Market checks showed that factors such as year of manufacture, condition, mileage and added features played a major role in determining the Kia Morning sale price.

Source: YEN.com.gh