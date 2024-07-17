Drivers under the Transport Operators Association of Ghana are set to increase transport fares by 15%

Drivers under the Transport Operators Association of Ghana have announced a 15% transport fare increment from Monday, July 22.

They attributed the increase in fares to the recent surge in petroleum and spare parts prices amid the general economic downturn.

Transport fares were last increased on March 7, 2024.

"One of the leading oil marketing companies, Shell for instance, which previously sold a litre of petrol at GH¢14.80 is now selling atGH¢15.10 while a litre of diesel previously selling at GH¢14.92 is now selling at GH¢15.25."

The group, in a statement carried by 3 News, said the prevailing economic difficulties and other factors are worsening the living conditions of transport owners and drivers.

Two major transport unions, the Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council, have not commented on the possible fare increases.

At the time, the Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council were not immediately in favour of the hikes.

David Agboado, the PRO of the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, told YEN.com.gh that there had been no engagements with the state.

“It is only GPRTU [Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union] that has a clause in its bylaw that when an increment is coming, they should speak with the state or the relevant authorities,” Agboado said.

Trotro drivers threaten fare hikes in protest of new levies

YEN.com.gh reported that trotro drivers threatened to increase transport fares by 60% earlier in the year in protest of some taxes.

The transport union were making the threat in response to the Emission Levy Bill, which took effect in January 2024.

The Emissions Levy Bill imposes an annual charge on all owners of petrol and diesel cars.

