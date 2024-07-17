Dominic Ayine has taken responsibility for the controversial legislative instrument seeking to amend the Road Traffic Regulations

The legislation would allow ministers and legislators to use sirens on their cars and exempt them from speed limits

Ayine, the chairman of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee of Parliament, said he still believed legislators deserved special treatment on roads

Chairman of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee of Parliament Dominic Ayine has taken responsibility for the proposed legislation allowing ministers and legislators to use sirens on their cars and exceed speed limits.

Ayine, also the Bolgatanga East MP, has stressed that there were no compulsory directives to the transport ministry, which eventually laid the related legislative instrument.

He told Citi News that he still believed legislators deserved special treatment on their roads.

"As chairman of the committee, I take responsibility for everything that the committee has done,” Ayine said.

As the government withdrew the controversial Legislative Instrument seeking to amend the Road Traffic Regulations, Ayine acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the proposal.

The transport ministry laid the instrument to amend the Road Regulations Act LI 2180 on June 14.

Speaking in Parliament, the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, withdrew the Legislative Instrument on behalf of the Minister for Transport.

He said in Parliament that the U-turn followed extensive engagement with the leadership of Parliament as well as the concerns and protests from sections of the public.

The Speaker of Parliament also claimed he was unaware of the possible legislation allowing ministers and MPs to use sirens and exempting them from speed limits.

“There is nothing like that before parliament, and so I thought something was being done behind my back," he said at the time.

