'Queen of Trash' in dock in Sweden's biggest toxic waste scandal
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
Eleven people go on trial in Sweden on Tuesday accused of illegally dumping toxic waste in the country's biggest-ever environmental crime case.
A once-acclaimed waste management company is accused of dumping or burying some 200,000 tonnes of waste from the Stockholm area at 21 sites, with no intention of processing it correctly.
Among those charged with "aggravated environmental crime" is its former chief executive Bella Nilsson, an ex-stripper who once called herself the "Queen of Trash".
High levels of PCBs, lead, mercury, arsenic and other chemicals were released into the air, soil and water, prosecutors said, endangering the "health of humans, animals and plant life".
They say the now-bankrupt NMT Think Pink "collected waste with no intention or ability to handle it in line with environmental legislation."
The waste consisted of everything from building materials to electronics, metals, plastics, wood, tyres and toys.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Think Pink left the piles "unsorted" and abandoned, according to the charge sheet.
Nilsson's ex-husband Thomas, the company's founder, and Leif Ivan Karlsson, an eccentric entrepreneur who starred in a reality show about his over-the-top lifestyle, are also among those indicted, along with "waste broker" Robert Silversten.
An environmental consultant who helped the company pass inspections, Magnus Karlsson, has been charged as an accessory.
All 11 accused have denied committing any crime.
In its heyday from 2018 to 2020, the company's fuschia-coloured construction waste sacks could be seen on many a Stockholm sidewalk, and the company twice won a prestigious Swedish business prize.
Burning dumps
Think Pink was hired by municipalities, construction companies, apartment co-ops and private individuals to recycle and dispose of building waste.
But the business came crashing down in 2020 when its owners were arrested.
Bella Nilsson -- who has now changed her name to Fariba Vancor -- has previously told Swedish media that the company acted in line with the law, and insisted she is the victim of a plot by business rivals.
"She has an explanation for all of this," her lawyer Jan Tibbling told the Dagens Nyheter daily on Monday.
Considered Sweden's largest environmental crime case, the police investigation runs to more than 45,000 pages, with 150 witnesses due to testify.
One prosecutor, Linda Schon, told Dagens Nyheter that they had to limit the charges to 21 sites because they were running out of time.
"There may have been a number of sites we haven't been able to investigate," but "we believe that 21 sites is enough to show that the crimes were systematic," she said.
Several municipalities have sought damages for clean-up and decontamination costs, totalling 260 million kronor ($25.4 million).
One of the biggest claims is from the Botkyrka council, where two Think Pink waste piles burned for months in 2020 and 2021 after spontaneously combusting. One was near two nature reserves.
The trial, which begins at 09:30 am local time (0730 GMT) is expected to last until May 2025.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.