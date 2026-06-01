Alexander Djiku appears set to miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with reports suggesting he could be replaced by Derrick Luckassen in the final squad

The experienced defender is believed to be struggling with an injury sustained during his last club assignment

Should Luckassen get the nod, he would arrive on the back of an impressive 2025/26 campaign with Pafos FC

Ghana's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have suffered an untimely setback, with defender Alexander Djiku reportedly on the verge of missing the tournament through injury.

The centre-back was initially named in Carlos Queiroz's provisional squad for the pre-World Cup friendly against Wales.

Alexander Djiku Replacement: Derrick Luckassen Set For Black Stars Call Up Ahead of World Cup

Source: Getty Images

However, reports emerging from the Black Stars camp in Cardiff suggest he has been unable to recover from a knock sustained during Spartak Moscow's Russian Cup final victory over FC Krasnodar.

What was initially viewed as a minor concern has now developed into a major headache for the national team.

With Queiroz expected to confirm his final 26-man squad, Djiku's place appears increasingly uncertain.

Derrick Luckassen set to replace Djiku

Should Djiku fail to make the cut, Derrick Luckassen is poised to step into the vacancy.

According to Ghanasoccernet, the versatile defender is the frontrunner to replace the injured Black Stars stalwart, barring any last-minute changes.

Luckassen earned his senior Ghana debut during the international friendly against Germany in March and has steadily strengthened his case for a place in the squad.

His performances for Cypriot champions Pafos FC during the 2025/26 campaign have not gone unnoticed.

The 30-year-old played a pivotal role in the club's domestic success while also making his mark in Europe.

According to Transfermarkt, the Dutch-born defender featured eight times in the UEFA Champions League and chipped in with a goal, showcasing both his defensive qualities and attacking threat.

His consistency, leadership and ability to operate across multiple positions at the back have made him an attractive option as Ghana seeks a reliable replacement.

Alexander Djiku Replacement: Derrick Luckassen Set For Black Stars Call Up Ahead of World Cup

Source: Getty Images

Derrick Luckassen spotted in Black Stars camp

Adding weight to the reports, a video circulating on social media and first shared by 3Sports appears to show Luckassen already integrated into the Black Stars camp.

Wearing the No. 23 jersey, the defender was seen stepping off the team bus alongside his teammates as they headed out for a training session ahead of Tuesday's friendly against Wales.

Watch Luckassen in the Black Stars camp, as shared on X:

His arrival could provide a timely boost for Queiroz, who is eager to solidify his defensive unit before Ghana begins its World Cup campaign.

The Black Stars will continue their build-up with a test against Wales before shifting their focus fully to the tournament in North America, where they hope to progress beyond the group stage for the first time since their memorable run in 2010.

If Djiku's absence is confirmed, it would leave a significant void in Ghana's backline.

Yet for Luckassen, the situation presents a golden opportunity to cement his place on football's biggest stage and prove he belongs among the country's trusted defenders heading into the Mundial.

Source: YEN.com.gh