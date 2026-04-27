Black Sherif Plans Return to Classroom after Dropping Out of UPSA, Shares Reason

Black Sherif has shared personal reasons for planning to return to university after leaving UPSA

He shared his mother's quiet disappointment over his previous decision to withdraw from school

Blacko also discussed the impact of his musical career on his educational choices

Ghanaian music star Black Sherif has revealed he intends to return to university, saying he now has personal reasons compelling enough to go back to school, years after quietly withdrawing from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Black Sherif hints at plans of going back to UPSA to finish his university education. Photo source: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

The rapper, born Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, disclosed during an appearance on Joy FM's Personality Profile with Kofi Hayford on Thursday, April 30.

He confirmed he enrolled at UPSA in 2022 to pursue a four-year bachelor's degree before withdrawing to focus on his rapidly rising music career.

Black Sherif said his exit from university was never formally discussed with his family.

"You know when ninjas in movies want to disappear, they drop a smoke bomb, I feel like that is how I covered that," he said.

"There wasn't really a conversation about dropping out of university. But when I was dropping out, they kind of understood."

He acknowledged, however, that his family, particularly his mother, harboured quiet disappointment over his decision.

"My mum won't tell you straight, but they kind of did," he admitted, adding that "Even up until today, she wants me to go back, and I know I will."

On his plans to return, Black Sherif said his motivation is now deeply personal.

"I have real-life reasons to go back to school to actually learn," he said. "I have reasons that are so close to me, very personal reasons."

Black Sherif is one of Ghana's most prominent musical exports, having risen to international recognition on the back of hit songs including Second Sermon and Kwaku The Traveller.

His decision to leave university coincided with a period of explosive growth in his career, making him one of the most-streamed African artists of his generation.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Black Sherif calls love languages "propaganda"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif had branded the concept of love languages as propaganda.

Questioning the authenticity of love languages, he highlighted their sudden popularity in modern discussions

However, he playfully aligned with the gift-giving category while maintaining a sceptical view of relationships

Source: YEN.com.gh