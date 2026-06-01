Henry Kwame Peprah Adams, the communications and public relations lead at Pizzaman Chickenman, reportedly passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2026

Close friend Kay Hans, who described Adams as his mentor, broke the news on TikTok, sharing a heartfelt tribute to the KNUST English Language graduate

Friends, colleagues, and netizens have flooded social media with tributes for the well-liked communications specialist, activist, and mental health advocate

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Ghanaian communications specialist and marketing executive, Henry Kwame Peprah Adams, known for being the public relations lead at Pizzaman Chickenman, has reportedly died.

Prominent Pizzaman Chickenman communications lead, Henry Kwame Peprah Adams, sadly dies, sparking tributes online. Image credit: @aureusv10

Source: TikTok

Friends of the late Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) graduate, popularly known as Everybody's Henry, took to social media on Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31, to announce his tragic demise.

Details about what led up to the sad development were not immediately available, but the reports indicated he passed away on May 30.

A close friend of the deceased, Kay Hans, who said Adams was his mentor, broke the news of his death on TikTok.

He shared a photo of Henry Adams happily smiling with the caption:

"Thank you so much for realising my potential so early, even when I couldn't see it in Form 1 on Vacus land. May angels guide you home 😭💔. Death be not proud 😭💔🖤. Henry Adams rest easy, Ɔbrempɔn,"

The TikTok post announcing Henry Adams’ death is below.

Other friends of the late communications specialist and business executive took to social media to mourn him, stirring sadness.

The TikTok posts are below.

Who was Henry Adams?

Henry Adams was the communications and public relations lead for the popular Ghanaian fast food chain Pizzaman Chickenman.

He was a graduate of KNUST, holding a Bachelor of Arts in English Language and Literature, which he earned in 2019.

Adams completed a master’s degree program at KNUST in 2023, also in English Language.

Aside from Pizzaman Chickeman, he was a dedicated activist, working in climate and mental health activism.

He was reportedly well-liked, with news of his death sparking tributes from friends, colleagues, and netizens in general.

Below is a TikTok video of Henry Adams working at Pizzaman.

Reactions to Pizzaman PR Henry Adams’ death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the unexpected news of Henry Adams’ death.

JUICE FAMILY said:

“This is so heartbreaking 💔.”

Kofi Baafi wrote:

“Henry! Such a pure and calm-hearted gentleman.”

NanaEsi Thompson commented:

“Please tell me it’s a lie 😳.”

Serwaa_Prempeh❤️ said:

“Everybody’s Henry!!!! 😭😭😭go well, brother.”

Инж👷🏽‍♀️Нана АП(ING Nana AP) wrote:

“Eeeeiii, a big funeral for all KNUST, especially from 2015-2019🥹 hmmm.. Rest easy, Henry😭.”

Popular Tamale highlife musician Memunatu Laadi Yunus reportedly dies in a road traffic accident on May 29. Image credit: AbdulRahimAli

Source: Facebook

Dagbani highlife musician passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Dagbani highlife musician, Memunatu Laadi Yunus, had died in a motor accident at age 52.

According to reports, Yunus was en route to perform at Eid-ul-Adha celebrations in Koforidua when the accident occurred on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Tributes have poured in for Laadi Yunus after her death, praising her legacy of influential music and promoting the Dagbani land to the world.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh