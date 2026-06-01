The US has clarified green card application rules for Ghanaian immigrants and other nationals amid immigration policy concerns

Case-by-case discretion will allow some applicants to remain in the US during their green card process

Confusion continues to persist as specific guidance on affected groups and extraordinary cases remains unclear

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Ghanaian immigrants have received good news after the US publicly addressed the confusion around their new amendment to green card application policy.

President Donald Trump's US government clarifies the new rules for their green card application process. Photo source: PS Photography/Getty Images, Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Trump administration recently received backlash from aid groups and immigration groups after the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a policy memo on Friday, May 21, 2026.

In a directive, non-citizens seeking to change their immigration status in the US to secure a green card were required to travel to their home country and carry out the process.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) noted there would be exceptions for people under extraordinary circumstances.

The new rule, as part of President Donald Trump's tough immigration policies, also directed the officers to consider all relevant factors and information on a case-by-case basis when determining whether extraordinary relief is warranted.

The statement read:

"An alien ‌who is in the ⁠U.S. temporarily and wants a Green Card must return to their home country to apply," said the U.S. ⁠Department of Homeland Security, which has oversight of USCIS.

"This policy allows our immigration system to function as the law intended instead of incentivising loopholes."

US clarifies new green card application rules

On Friday, May 29, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) clarified that the new green card policy was not a blanket change requiring all applicants to depart to their home country.

In a statement reported by the New York Times, a DHS spokesperson stated the new rule will allow immigration officers to apply longstanding discretion on a case-by-case basis.

The Donald Trump-led US government is imposing a 30-day travel ban on nationals who have recently visited three African countries. Photo source: Jim WATSON / AFP

Source: Getty Images

As a result, immigration officers will decide on a case-by-case basis whether applicants must return home for the process.

The statement read:

"This was just a reminder to officers of their discretionary authority, which has always existed on a case-by-case basis."

The DHS spokesperson also highlighted certain groups that could be affected by the new green card application rule, such as people who overstay their visas or come from countries whose citizens are considered heavy users of public assistance.

For most immigrants already in the United States who have applied for permanent residency, the clarification suggests that they will not be required to leave the country while their applications are processed.

What remains unclear despite the clarification?

Despite the clarification from DHS, details about the groups that might be affected by the policy and how individual immigration officers will exercise their discretionary authority are still unclear. remain scarce.

The DHS spokesperson did not share a name or specific guidance on what constitutes an "extraordinary" case, nor did the department issue written rules or regulations that govern the decision-making process.

US issues travel ban on 3 countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US banned travel from three African countries amid the resurgence of the Ebola virus.

As a result, nationals from the African countries could not enter the US within 30 days.

Source: YEN.com.gh