Beijing slams US over potential Chinese drone ban

China said on Friday it would take "all necessary measures" in response to the United States announcing it was considering restrictions on commercial Chinese drones for national security reasons.

On Thursday, the United States Commerce Department said it was considering new rules to address risks posed by drones made with technology from foreign adversaries such as China and Russia.

The efforts could lead to regulations or bans on Chinese drones, which dominate the global market.

Responding to a question about the potential restrictions on Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning accused the US of "generalising the concept of national security, interfering and restricting normal economic and trade exchanges, and undermining the security and stability of global production and supply chains".

"We will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard our legitimate rights and interests," she added.

The US Commerce Department is seeking public feedback on the potential new rules until March 4, meaning the decision will fall to the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

The department suggested the technology designed by China may give it "the ability to remotely access and manipulate" the drones, which could "present undue or unacceptable risks to US national security".

In October last year, Chinese drone maker DJI, the world's largest drone manufacturer, said it was suing the US Department of Defense after Washington designated it a "Chinese Military Company" in 2022.

"DJI is not owned or controlled by the Chinese military... is a private company and should not be misclassified as a military company," the firm said at the time.

DJI has attracted Washington's scrutiny in recent years, including for its alleged role in surveilling ethnic minorities in China.

In September, Washington moved to ban the sale of connected vehicles incorporating Chinese and Russian technology, citing national security risks.

Source: AFP